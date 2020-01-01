NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) Completes Drill Program at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Share this article















NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (“NSJ” or the “Company”) announces the completion of its drill program at its Golden Hills Project. In total, 16 holes were completed totaling 4,145 feet (1,263 meters). These holes ranged in depth from 20 feet to 400 feet (6 to 122 meters) depending on the target. One of these targets is the main high grade gold zone, which has proven to be at least 290 feet (88 meters) long and is part of an 1,870 foot (570 meter) long IP anomaly. Three other IP anomalies were tested, with their lengths totalling approximately 5,330 feet (1,625 meters). All holes reached their intended depths.

All 828 samples from the drill program are currently at ALS labs for geochemical analysis. Before analysis, all samples were securely stored and always in the property of a site geologist or field technician. All drill holes will be analyzed with a standard, blank, and blind duplicate in their assay runs. Gold, silver, copper, and iron concentration analysis will be performed on all samples. The results of these assays will be reported as soon as they are completed, certified, and plotted. The analysis is expected to take somewhere between 3 to 6 weeks.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the “Property”) in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp. TSXV: AMC) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. TSXV: NEE). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ’s management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of NSJ Gold Corp. are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause NSJ Gold Corp’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. NSJ Gold Corp undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Share this article













