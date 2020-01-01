Oceanagold restarts mining operations at Macraes, Waihi, New Zealand

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Oceanagold Corp. [OGC-TSX, ASX, NZX; OGDCF-OTC] confirmed that Macraes, 60 km north of Dunedin, and Waihi, 150 km southeast of Aukland, resumed operations at 11:59 p.m. NZST August 31, following the New Zealand government’s downgrade of the country’s COVID-19 alert level from level four to level three for all of New Zealand with the exception of Auckland and Northland.

Michael Holmes, president and CEO, said: “We are pleased with the restart of operations at Macraes and Waihi following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. We have operated responsibly in New Zealand for over 30 years and will continue to work in partnership with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our operations have strict health and safety protocols in place to safeguard the well-being of our work force as we continue our legacy of providing meaningful socioeconomic benefit to the local communities.”

The company is resuming mine production, processing and exploration activities at Macraes and Waihi, while adhering to strict public health protocols, including enhanced personal protection equipment, strict physical distancing, staggered shifts, and consideration for immune compromised employees. These restrictions along with the recent two-week shutdown is expected to result in an approximate decrease of 4,000 to 5,000 ounces of gold production from each New Zealand operation in 2021.

Mr. Holmes added: “Over the course of the remaining months, we will continue to look for opportunities to make up for the decrease in production as a result of the COVID-19 impacts.”


Share this article

More Stories

Royal Road intersects 207 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold at its Caribe discovery; Nicaragua

5 mins ago Resource World

BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

4 hours ago Resource World

Fission Uranium advances on drilling news

22 hours ago Staff Writer

American Creek, Tudor eye Goldstorm expansion

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Newfoundland and Labrador’s notable mining history carries on

23 hours ago Resource World

Goliath adds third rig to its 2021 maiden drill campaign based on positive assay results

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Royal Road intersects 207 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold at its Caribe discovery; Nicaragua

5 mins ago Resource World

BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

4 hours ago Resource World

Fission Uranium advances on drilling news

22 hours ago Staff Writer

American Creek, Tudor eye Goldstorm expansion

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Newfoundland and Labrador’s notable mining history carries on

23 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.