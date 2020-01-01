Oceanagold restarts mining operations at Macraes, Waihi, New Zealand

Share this article















Oceanagold Corp. [OGC-TSX, ASX, NZX; OGDCF-OTC] confirmed that Macraes, 60 km north of Dunedin, and Waihi, 150 km southeast of Aukland, resumed operations at 11:59 p.m. NZST August 31, following the New Zealand government’s downgrade of the country’s COVID-19 alert level from level four to level three for all of New Zealand with the exception of Auckland and Northland.

Michael Holmes, president and CEO, said: “We are pleased with the restart of operations at Macraes and Waihi following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. We have operated responsibly in New Zealand for over 30 years and will continue to work in partnership with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our operations have strict health and safety protocols in place to safeguard the well-being of our work force as we continue our legacy of providing meaningful socioeconomic benefit to the local communities.”

The company is resuming mine production, processing and exploration activities at Macraes and Waihi, while adhering to strict public health protocols, including enhanced personal protection equipment, strict physical distancing, staggered shifts, and consideration for immune compromised employees. These restrictions along with the recent two-week shutdown is expected to result in an approximate decrease of 4,000 to 5,000 ounces of gold production from each New Zealand operation in 2021.

Mr. Holmes added: “Over the course of the remaining months, we will continue to look for opportunities to make up for the decrease in production as a result of the COVID-19 impacts.”

Share this article













