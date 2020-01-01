Osino Resources drills 41.5 g/t gold over 9 metres of at Twin Hills, Namibia

Share this article

Osino Resources Corp. [OSI-TSXV; OSIIF-OTC; R2R1-FSE] provided an update on infill and stepout drilling at its Twin Hills gold project, part of the Karibib gold project, in the Erongo region of Namibia.

Step-out drilling at Clouds extended high-grade shoot down plunge outside of resource envelope, where it appears to be improving in grade and width. Latest step-out assays include:

Drillhole OKD322 returned 49 metres of 1.50 g/t gold (286-335m), including 43 metres of 1.66 g/t gold. OKD332 returned 84 metres of 1.08 g/t gold (270-354m), including 14 metres of 1.99 g/t, 16 metres of 1.37 g/t, 8 metres of 1.67 g/t and 7 metres of 1.45g/t gold.

Additional infill drill results at Bulge and Twin Hills Central (THC) to convert the deep mineralization from inferred to indicated. Latest assay results from the in-fill drilling include drillhole OKD363 that returned 184 metres of 1.00 g/t gold(86-270m), including 71 metres of 1.13 g/t and 12 metres of 2.13 g/t gold.

OKD351 returned 149 metres of 0.90 g/t gold (161-310m), including 35 metres of 1.15 g/t and 23 metres of 1.02 g/t gold. OKD339 returned 166 metres of 0.77 g/t gold (305-399m), including 18 metres of 3.0 4g/t and 12 metres of 1.01 g/t gold. OKD327 returned 151 metrres of 0.82 g/t gold (384-535m), including 30 metres of 0.99 g/t and 18 metrres of 1.74 g/t gold. OKD336 returned 51 metres of 1.05 g/t gold (333-384m), including 35 metres of 1.27 g/t gold. OKD347 returned 62 metres of 0.91 g/t gold, including 7 metres of 2.24 g/t gold.

Short step-out holes completed around the southern portions of Bulge and THC will include up-dip, near-surface mineralization in next resource update.

A total of 123,000 metres of drilling was completed during 2021 including 78,000 metres of infill and step-outs, 30,000 metres of brownfields exploration, 6,000 metres of green-fields and 9,000 metres of feasibility drilling (metallurgy, geotech and hydrology). Resource conversion drilling (inferred to indicated) is on track for completion by end January 2022.

The Twin Hills maiden resource was released in April 2021 that included 0.43Moz at 1.00 g/t gold Indicated and 1.47Moz at 1.08 g/t gold Inferred at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. The infill and step-out drill programs are aimed at converting the bulk of the mineralization to the Indicated category and expanding the total resource.

Heye Daun, CEO, commented: “These are another set of excellent results from Clouds which are particularly significant as they are outside of the resource envelope and PEA pit design, and thus could have a significant impact on future resource growth. It is particularly pleasing that the Clouds high-grade shoot is getting bigger and better down plunge to the northeast, which should allow us to deepen the pit in this area. We have planned some immediate follow-up drilling to better define the Clouds shoot at depth and hopefully be able to include some of it in the next resource update, scheduled for April/May 2022.”

The infill drill program started in March 2021 with the aim of converting the entire Bulge, THC and Clouds mineral resource from the Inferred to the Indicated category. Mineralization and geological modelling is currently underway and final assay results should be received by the end of February 2022, which should allow for an updated mineral resource to be published in April/May 2022.

The last planned infill holes were recently completed with the remaining drilling now focused on infilling the deep step-out drilling to allow for the upgrading of this mineralization from the Inferred to the Indicated resource category.

The deep drilling will extend the mineralized envelope to below 400 metres vertical from surface and is still open at depth. This last phase of drilling will be completed by the end of February 2022.

After the completion of the infill and step-out program, drilling will be cut back for the rest of the quarter while awaiting assays and the focus will be on completing a range of smaller drill programs as follows, including Twin Hills West infill, hydrology, pit geotechnical and orientation grade control.

The projects benefit from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

