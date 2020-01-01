Peruvian Congress elects new interim president; hopes for calm

13 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Peru’s Congress has elected a new interim president as large-scale pro-democracy protests have resulted in accusations of police brutality. According to the Guardian, two protestors died, over 100 protestors needed hospital treatment and four are still missing. The previous interim president, Manuel Merino, stepped down last Sunday after many calls for his resignation.

It is hoped that the new interim president, industrial engineer Francisco Sagasti, will lead to calm and a retreat from Peru’s worst political crisis that started when former president Martin Vizcarra was impeached.

Sagasti is a first-time legislator who will oversee the country’s elections in April. It is no secret that many Peruvian have low respect for politicians and view many of them as corrupt. The New York Times said that about half of Congress is under investigation for crimes that include bribery and money laundering.

All this is happening while Peru is suffering from one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus as well as a crippling recession.

Resource World’s Peruvian sources tell us that things have calmed down and the exploration and mining sectors have not been affected by the recent political turmoil.


Share this article

More Stories

Norzinc Provides Update on 2020 Surface Drill Program and Rights Offering

16 hours ago Resource World

Solutions for DTC Eligibility [Video]

16 hours ago Resource World

Denison tables PEA for in-situ uranium project

17 hours ago Resource World

Stratabound Minerals samples 320 g/t gold at Golden Culvert, shares up

18 hours ago Resource World

Premier Gold hits high-grade at Hasaga, Red Lake

18 hours ago Resource World

Galleon Gold Adds Second Drill Rig at West Cache Gold Project and Commences Phase Two Drill Program

22 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Peruvian Congress elects new interim president; hopes for calm

13 hours ago Resource World

Norzinc Provides Update on 2020 Surface Drill Program and Rights Offering

16 hours ago Resource World

Solutions for DTC Eligibility [Video]

16 hours ago Resource World

Denison tables PEA for in-situ uranium project

17 hours ago Resource World

Stratabound Minerals samples 320 g/t gold at Golden Culvert, shares up

18 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.