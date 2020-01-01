Portofino samples 18 g/t gold near Red Lake

Share this article















Portofino Resources Inc. [POR-TSXV; PFFOF-OTC] has identified a new gold showing on its South of Otter Project, located near Red Lake, northern Ontario. Recent prospecting and geological mapping on the project by Portofino’s field crew identified significant sulphide mineralization and quartz-sericite alteration between a geological contact and fault zone through the central portion of the project.

The company has received the assay results from 12 grab samples along this trend which identified two gold-bearing quartz veins sampling 18.0 g/t and 8.19 g/t gold. The samples were taken in close proximity to strong sulphide mineralization noted by the field crew in June (pyrite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite). Due to a limited number of rock exposures at surface for mapping and sampling, the company plans to implement an overburden trenching program to expand the surface trace of the new zone and determine potential strike length and mineralized widths.

Portofino’s CEO, David Tafel, commented: “This discovery is extremely exciting news for Portofino. The new gold showings are approximately 400 metres south of Goldcorp Inc.’s 2001 gold in soil anomalies. Due to the overburden and lack of outcrop, limited work has been completed in this area in the past and we anticipate mobilizing our crew to site very shortly to follow-up on this discovery.”

Portofino has also acquired by staking, two additional (contiguous) mining claims that increase the size of the South of Otter Property from 5,207 hectares to 5,363 hectares.

Share this article













