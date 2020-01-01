Falcon Gold samples B.C. high-grade gold

Share this article















Falcon Gold Corp. [FG-TSXV] has sampled and confirmed the high-grade gold mineralization on its 100%-optioned Spitfire and Sonny Boy Project near Merritt, southern British Columbia. The company’s field crew completed a preliminary geological investigation on the claims to assess the economic potential of the past-producing Master vein.

The company geologist mapped and channel sampled the Master vein in a blasted trench and along strike. The highlight sample averaged 59.8 g/t gold (1.74 oz/ton) over 2.2 metres, which included a one-metre interval assaying 122 g/t gold (3.56 oz/ton). Approximately 125 metres southeast along strike, another channel sample of the Master vein returned a second strong assay of the vein that showed 11.4 g/t gold over one metre. A new potential vein structure, the Cliff vein, was discovered down slope from the Master vein, approximately 25 metres lower in elevation. A grab sample of the Cliff vein assayed up to 22.8 g/t gold.

In addition to the vein and mineralized rock sampling, the geological team conducted a sampling of outcrops throughout the claims. These samples are undergoing whole-rock geochemical analyses. These results are pending but will give further insight into the deposit-scale and potential for more gold occurrences yet to be discovered.

“The Merritt area has a long history of exploration and gold discoveries. Explorers focused on narrow high-grade veins while not seeing the less obvious geological indications of broader mining widths. The company’s field crew has dedicated their work this season to studying the structure and geochemistry. The project continues to impress us as results come in. We believe the Nicola Lake area hosts the makings of a significant new gold camp,” stated Karim Rayani, Falcon’s CEO.

Rayani added: “We are keeping a close eye on similar projects in the area. Our next steps are to confirm the extent of gold mineralization at depth. Our discovery of 7.99 g/t gold in the silicified wallrock could open up significant new zones for our pending drill program. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of new claims adding 500 metres of strike length will further add to the exploration potential as we continue to press along strike and to depth.”

