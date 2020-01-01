Pretium drills 5 metres of 303.6 g/t gold at Brucejack Mine, B.C.

Share this article















Pretium Resources Inc.’s [PVG-TSX, NYSE] underground exploration drilling conducted in 2020 from the 1,080 level, one of the lowest mining levels at the 100%-owned Brucejack Mine, northwest British Columbia, intercepted high-grade gold mineralization at depth and to the east of the Valley of the Kings deposit.

“These results continue to highlight the potential to extend beyond the defined resource and confirm that the Valley of the Kings deposit remains open at depth,” said Jacques Perron, president and CEO. “A new extension of gold mineralization was also intercepted immediately to the east of the existing underground infrastructure that could provide easy access for future development. Our follow-up underground resource expansion drill program is currently under way, and we look forward to announcing the next set of drill results.”

The 1,080 level resource expansion drill program is separate from the previously disclosed North Block expansion drill program, which intercepted high-grade gold mineralization to the north of current underground infrastructure. Both programs formed part of the underground resource expansion drill program.

Drilling on the 1,080 level east and 1,080 level west intercepted high-grade gold mineralization up to 200 metres below and 200 metres east of the current mineral resource shell. Four intersections assayed above 1,000 g/t gold. Results include 245.9 g/t gold over 7.5 metres, including 1,635 g/t gold and 1,465 g/t silver over one metre in VU-2421 and 1,400 g/t gold and 1,310 g/t silver over one metre in VU-2397.

The 1,080 level resource expansion drill program comprised 14,009 metres in 59 drill holes, with four drill fans completed in the 1,080 level east and two drill fans completed in the 1,080 level west. Drilling tested an area to the east and west of where Pretium is currently mining on the level.

Hole VU-2355 intersected 303.6 g/t gold over 5 metres, including 1,380 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver over one metre.

Hole VU-2380 intersected 96.9 g/t gold over 5.3 metres, including 399 g/t gold over one metre.

Hole VU-2421 intersected 245.9 g/t gold over 7.5 metres, including 1,635 g/t gold and 1,465 g/t silver over one metre.

Hole VU-2422 intersected 16.7 g/t gold over 28 metres, including 381 g/t gold over one metre.

Hole VU-2383 intersected 1,555 g/t gold and 1,665 g/t silver over one metre.

Hole VU-2397 intersected 1,400 g/t gold and 1,310 g/t silver over one metre.

Hole VU-2398 intersected 15.7 g/t gold over 7.5 metres.

