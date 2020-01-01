Puma samples 109.5 g/t gold at Triple Fault Project

Share this article















Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV; PUXPF-OTCBB] reported initial results of its summer exploration program on the Williams Brook property of its flagship project, the Triple Fault gold project in northern New Brunswick, an Atlantic province of Canada.

Highlights:

A high-grade gold rock sample grading 109.5 g/t gold from a selected grab sample collected at the O’Neil Showing.

The average gold grade samples of the vein is 27.4 g/t gold over 10 metres (109.5 g/t gold, 38.8 g/t gold, 21.0 g/t gold 7.38 g/t gold 6.63 g/t gold, 5.55 g/t gold and 2.94 g/t gold).

The high-grade gold quartz vein (ranging from 30-50cm) has been followed, so far, over 10 metres in length.

Quartz stockworks and veinlets within the surrounding rhyolite returned respectively high-grade gold of 8.24 g/t gold, 6.14 g/t gold, 3.57 g/t gold and 1.14 g/t gold.

The altered and brecciated rhyolite is open in all directions and now exposed for 10 metres by 10 metres.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO stated, “We are very excited with our first phase of exploration at Williams Brook with the discovery of the high-grade gold outcrop in an area that was never trenched or drilled before. We are surprised by the consistency of the high-grade results at the O’Neil showing in the main vein but also within the surrounding rhyolite which demonstrate the gold potential of our new flagship project in New Brunswick to host large gold deposits as the other similar players in the Atlantic Gold District. The technical teams are currently prioritizing the O’Neil Showing for detailed mapping, including additional sampling and trenching in order to verify the extensions and define drill targets.”

Concurrently with the initial work done on the O’Neil Showing, the early phase of summer exploration included detailed prospecting and mapping mainly focused on the southern part on the Williams Brook property which include the main gold-bearing zones.

A total of 175 rock samples, consisting of a mix of outcrops and boulders were collected during this early reconnaissance stage of exploration. Results are pending.

The Triple Fault Gold Project includes three properties: Williams Brook Gold, Jonpol Gold, and Portage Lake covering over 30,000 hectares of favorable gold exploration land. The project is about 60 km west of Bathurst with a paved road cross-cutting the property.

