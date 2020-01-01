Pure Gold drills 2.9 metres of 23.4 g/t gold at Red Lake

Share this article















Pure Gold Mining Inc.‘s [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR-LSE] underground exploration drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization near the existing main ramp access at its Pure Gold Mine near Red Lake, northwest Ontario.

Drilling has successfully extended gold mineralization out from planned stopes, discovered new gold zones that are being integrated into the mine plan and has confirmed stopes scheduled for near-term production.

Drilling results highlights included 23.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres from drill hole PGU-0143, including 50.1 g/t gold over 1.0 metre; 10.3 g/t gold over 6.0 metres from drill hole PGU-0150, including 27.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre; 13.7 g/t gold over 2.2 metres and 13.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PGU-0144; 14.3 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from drill hole PGB-0179; and 11.6 g/t gold over 1.9 metres from drill hole PGB-0183.

“These latest high-grade gold intercepts continue to bolster our belief that continued high-grade growth will add to the mine plan as we open up new zones. Our continued underground drilling success in concert with our ongoing surface exploration program forms the foundation of our near-term and extended growth plan for the Pure Gold mine,” stated Darin Labrenz, President and CEO. “The Pure Gold mine will be one of the highest-grade gold mines globally, and newly discovered gold zones show potential to add near-term tonnes to our mine plan, with expected lower development costs owing to close proximity to existing development. In addition to ongoing underground drilling, we are actively drilling from surface on several new discovery targets across our seven-kilometre gold corridor. With initial gold production imminent, we will continue to deliver exploration success, demonstrate the scalability of our Pure Gold mine, and deliver on our objective of building a multigenerational mine in Red Lake, Canada.”

Diamond drilling continues to identify extensions to design stopes, providing opportunity for further high-grade tonnes from existing or planned development.

Fully financed, the project is on track to deliver near-term gold production with first gold pour scheduled for late 2020. The orebody is situated within a 7-km-long gold system that is wide open for expansion at depth and along strike, and multiple discoveries by the company suggest potential opportunities for near-term growth.

