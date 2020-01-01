African Gold drills high-grade gold at Kobada, Mali

15 hours ago Resource World
African Gold Group Inc. [AGG-TSXV; AGGFF-OTC] has provided an update on the continuing drilling campaign at its flagship Kobada gold project in southern Mali, West Africa. To date, the company has only drilled approximately 8% of the identified shear zones on the property, and this current drilling campaign is targeting highly prospective extensions to strike length, and conversion of inferred oxides to measured and indicated ounces. Most recent high-grade drilling results continue to show far-deeper-than-expected extensions of the oxide orebody at depth as well as additional mineralized zones outside of the known ore zones.

Significant new drill intersections at the main shear zone include 1.09 g/t gold over 43.50 metres from 111.0 to 154.50 metres (KB20-PH4A-12), including 9.10 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, 9.93 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 9.39 g/t gold over 1.0 metres.

Hole KB20-PH4A-14 returned 1.16 g/t gold over 17.0 metres from 53.0 to 70.0 metres, including 9.07 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

Hole KB20-PH4AS-16 returned 4.86 g/t gold over 17.0 metres from 64.0 to 81.0 metres, including 46.10 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

The boundary between the oxidized lithologies and the unaltered (sulphide) lithologies is being intersected consistently at deeper levels and is conducive to adding more volume to the inferred mineral resource.

The drill program extended the depth of the oxide-sulphide boundary from 110 to 180 metres at the northern extensions of the main shear zone, representing about a 60% increase.

High-grade gold mineralization, plus numerous recent strong intersections consistently reported from outside the mineral resource estimate in the NI 43-101 technical report will be incorporated in the next mineral resource estimate update on track for Q1 2021.

Drilling continues along the main shear zone, the Gosso target and the northern extension of the main Kobada shear zone (Phase 5) as part of the 10,000-metre drilling program.

Danny Callow, CEO, said: “With every hole that we drill in our infill drilling program, we are seeing positive results that support our thesis for expanding the resource, both in terms of depth extensions and grade. We are very happy with the progress being made and expect to continue to see good results as we near year-end.”


