QC Copper and Gold drills 126 metres of 0.44% CuEq at Opemiska, Quebec

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV] reported assays from its first three drill holes, from a planned 75 on its 2021 diamond drilling program on the Opemiska Project’s Springer Mine near Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. These three holes are within the planned pit constrained model, and the results are as follows:

Hole OPM-21-24 126.0 metres of 0.44% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 55.5 metres of 0.64% CuEq, and a separate intersection of 7.5 metres of 1.28%CuEq.

Hole OPM-21-25 returned 76.5 metres of 0.54% CuEq and a separate intersection of 18.0 metres of 0.80% CuEq.

Hole OPM-21-27 (partial results) returned 127.5 metres of 0.40% CuEq, Including 35.0 metres of 0.88% CuEq.

The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines. Drilling on Springer and Perry is designed to define a near surface pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate later in 2021. Some of the planned drill holes are twinning old surface drill holes cored by Falconbridge when the Springer and Perry Mines were first delineated. Additionally, many holes are meant to provide infill assays data as the old Falconbridge holes were often under-sampled due to their focus on high-grade underground mining.

“The observed mineralization in this program’s drill core is very consistent with our expectations, and with assays now starting to arrive, our expectation is for batch results to arrive once or twice a week until the end of program,” commented Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration. “We are entering break-up conditions on the Opemiska property, but fortunately we planned the program so that all the holes drilled during this period are on high ground, which should allow us to drill right through to summer conditions with minimal disruptions.”

As of April 10, the company had completed 11,460 metres of drilling with 56 holes either completed or in progress. The current program is over 55% completed and is averaging over 200 metres per day, with two drills operating 24 hours day.

The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

