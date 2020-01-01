Equinox Gold starts Bermejal underground development

Share this article















Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX-TSX, NYSE American] is commencing development of the Bermejal underground mine, one of the three planned expansion projects at the 100%-owned, producing Los Filos mine in Guerrero, southern Mexico. Higher-grade ore from the Bermejal underground mine will contribute to increasing production at Los Filos in future years.

In addition, Los Filos has signed an updated social collaboration agreement with the Carrizalillo community, which is similar to the previous social collaboration agreement with a term to April, 2025, and certain clarified provisions that will facilitate improved implementation.

Christian Milau, CEO, stated: “We are pleased to be commencing Bermejal underground development as the contractor mobilizes over the next few weeks. Bermejal is an important higher-grade expansion project that will increase Los Filos annual production. We are also pleased to have reached a collaborative agreement with Carrizalillo that will continue to provide meaningful health, social and economic benefits to the community while ensuring fair and reasonable distribution of benefits for all our local communities and stakeholders.”

