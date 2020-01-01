Quantum Battery Metals Identifies Exploration Targets on Kelso Albanel Lithium Project

Share this article















Quantum Battery Metals Corp. [CSE: QBAT, OTC Pink: BRVVF, FSE: 23B0] received positive results from its satellite survey which identified two outcropping pegmatites. These areas will be the main focus of our phase I exploration program on the Kelso and Albanel properties located in Quebec. The Kelso property consists of 19 contiguous claims totalling roughly 1,005.38 ha and the Albanel property consists of 52 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2751.15 ha. The entire lithium property covers an area of approximately 3,756.53 hectares.

Through its work program, Quantum Battery Metals Corp. will be mapping for a phase two exploration setting up an exploration camp, further mapping locating targets, and confirming through a series of grab samples.

“We are very pleased to kick off our exploration program and the efficiency with which our company has moved forward with its execution. We eagerly await the results of this program as all signs point are very positive through the initial process,” states, Andrew Sostad – CEO.

Shares of Quantum Battery closed at $2.95, up $0.18 cents.

