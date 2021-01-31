Radisson drills 3 metres of 24.22 g/t gold at O’Brien Project, Quebec

Share this article















Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [RDS-TSXV] reported significant high-grade gold intercepts from the continuing 130,000-metre exploration drill program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or in Quebec, Canada.

Deep drilling highlights resource expansion potential at depth along high-grade trend #1: Drill hole OB-20-174W1b returned 24.22 g/t gold over a 3.00-metre core length approximately 280 metres below the resource boundary, including consecutive intercepts of 34.10 g/t gold over 1.00 metres, 26.20 g/t gold over 1.00 metre and 12.35 g/t gold over 1.00 m.

Hole OB-20-181 returned multiple high-grade intercepts 120 to 170 metres below the resource boundary such as 13.74 g/t gold over 1.70 metres (including 28.70 g/t gold over 0.80 m); 19.63 g/t gold over 3.40 metres including consecutive intercepts of 22.40 g/t gold over 1.10 metres, 18.25 g/t gold over 1.20 metres and 18.35 g/t gold over 1.10 metres.

Hole OB-20-174W1b was a wedge off pilot hole OB-20-174, which also intercepted multiple mineralized zones (albeit lower grade) 30 metres west of the above high-grade intercept. Hole OB-20-174 and OB-20-174W1b are the deepest holes drilled along trend No. 1 since the beginning of this drill campaign in 2019.

At the 130,000-metre drill program (commenced August 2019) under way at O’Brien, 60,499 metres has been completed with results pending for 11,360 metres.

Almost all drilling conducted as part of the continuing campaign has been within a strike length of approximately one km to the east of the old O’Brien mine, representing only a small portion of more than 5.2 km of prospective strike that Radisson controls along the Cadillac break.

This release represents approximately 3,196 m of drilling. Released results to date (since the commencement of drilling in August, 2019) represent approximately 39% of the 130,000 metres envisioned to be complete by the end of 2021. As of January 31, 2021, the company remains well financed with approximately $14.5-million in cash.

