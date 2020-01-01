Strikepoint drills 10.0 g/t gold over 7.72 metres in BC’s Golden Triangle

Share this article















Strikepoint Gold Inc. [SKP-TSXV; STKXF-OTCQB] reported drill results from the 2020 exploration drilling program at the 100%-owned Willoughby property near Stewart in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. The drilling was successful in identifying a new-high grade discovery at the Edge Zone and intersecting long intervals of disseminated gold mineralization at the Wilby area.

“Drill hole W20-106 represents a geological breakthrough and an important discovery at Willoughby, where we targeted high-grade mineralization in a setting similar to other major gold deposits in area. The intrusive-related, gold-bearing massive and stringer sulphide mineralization at the Edge Zone is wide open for expansion,” said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO. During 2020, in addition to surface mapping and sampling at Willoughby, the company completed 1,715 metres of drilling in six holes; four tested disseminated gold-silver at the Wilby Zone and two tested for high-grade intrusive-related mineralization at the Edge Zone. Willoughby hosts at least three styles of mineralization in eight known areas, two of which were tested were tested in this drilling program.

At the Edge Zone, drill holes W20-106 and W20-107 were exploration holes testing for mineralization with a similar geological control to Ascot’s Red Mountain deposit 7,000 metres west Willoughby. Similar to the Marc and AV zones at Red Mountain, drill hole W20-106 intersected 4.19 g/t gold and 18.28 g/t silver over 27.78 metres with a higher grade zone of 7.72 metres averaging 10.04 g/t gold and 5.61 g/t silver. From the same drill pad, the last hole of the program, W20-107, was oriented with a more northerly azimuth and a dip that was too shallow to intersect below the sill, encountering wide intervals of disseminated gold mineralization in the hangingwall to the Edge zone, including 0.53 g/t gold over 39.50 metres and 0.51 g/t gold over 32.96 metres.

Significant intervals at the Wilby Zone include hole W20-102 that intersected 1.13 g/t gold and 7.19 g/t silver over 19.47 metres and W20-103 that retruned 1.22 g/t gold and 15.65 g/t silver over 33.50 metres, including 3.54 g/t gold and 48.60 g/t silver over 7.90 metres (within the 1450 lens).

Coupled with previous drilling, these holes were successful in identifying a broad area of northwest-southeast-trending mineralization with wide intervals in excess of 1.0 g/t gold.

