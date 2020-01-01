Radius drills 167 g/t silver, 0.54 g/t gold over 96 metres at Amalia, Mexico

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Radius Gold Inc. [RDU-TSXV; RDUFF-OTC] reported assay results for the initial two drill holes from the El Cuervo target at the Amalia project, Mexico.

Highlights from the on-going drilling program include Hole AMDD21-47 that returned 96 metres of 167 g/t silver and 0.54 g/t gold, including 45.2 metres of 290 g/t silver and 0.80 g/t gold, including 7.4 metres of 592 g/t silver and 0.69 g/t gold. Hole AMDD21-46 returned 31 metres of 44 g/t silver and 0.13 g/t gold, including 3.5 metres of 203 g/t silver and 0.53 g/t gold.

The Radius team is highly encouraged by the new discovery at El Cuervo with drill hole AMDD21-47 cutting impressive width and high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Amalia is a large system with multiple vein structures (Amalia, California & El Cuervo) over 10 km of combined strike with multiple targets on each structure. Compelling wide and high-grade mineralization has been intersected on the three principal drill targets tested to date. Pan American Silver Corp. is the project operator and is fully funding exploration.

Pan American has a highly skilled team on the ground and a methodical exploration process. 50 drill holes (16,343 m) have completed at Amalia and drilling is on-going.

Under an option agreement, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS-TSX, NASDAQ] has an option to earn an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totalling US$1.5 million (of which US$800,000 has been received) and spending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by completing a preliminary-feasibility study.


Share this article

More Stories

Westhaven Drills 3.13 Metres Of 45.23 g/t Gold And 195.64 g/t Silver Within 8.00 Metres Of 20.22 g/t Gold And 83.97 g/t Silver At The Shovelnose Gold Property

10 mins ago Resource World

Scottie drills 9 g/t gold over 7.39 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 194 Metres of 1.10 g/t Gold and 25 g/t Silver Across the Creek and JM Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

4 hours ago Resource World

Centerra snaps up Nevada heap leach gold project

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Banyan Gold eyes size potential at Yukon project

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Guardian Exploration acquires Kaigani claim, Alaska

4 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Westhaven Drills 3.13 Metres Of 45.23 g/t Gold And 195.64 g/t Silver Within 8.00 Metres Of 20.22 g/t Gold And 83.97 g/t Silver At The Shovelnose Gold Property

10 mins ago Resource World

Scottie drills 9 g/t gold over 7.39 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Radius drills 167 g/t silver, 0.54 g/t gold over 96 metres at Amalia, Mexico

2 hours ago Staff Writer

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 194 Metres of 1.10 g/t Gold and 25 g/t Silver Across the Creek and JM Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

4 hours ago Resource World

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

4 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.