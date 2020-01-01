Scottie drills 9 g/t gold over 7.39 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] reported drill assays from its Scottie gold mine target where multiple holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization on its targeting of additional ore shoots around the past-producing mine. Strong intercepts, including 9 g/t gold over 7.39 metres, illustrate the expansion potential of near-mine mineralization.

The high-grade mine operated in the early 1980s with a cut-off grade of 10 g/t gold, leaving substantial upside for additional expansion. The Scottie gold mine is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources Premier Mill, and 35 km north of the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

“Strong intercepts continue to underpin our belief that the near-mine exploration of the Scottie gold mine has the potential to develop a substantial high-grade resource adjacent to existing mine underground workings,” commented president and CEO Brad Rourke. “Drilling around this underexplored deposit and the ability to leverage the existing historic data offers us tremendous value on our path towards defining a road-accessible one-million-plus-ounce resource.”

Highlights include drill hole SR21-097 that returned 22.01 metres of 4.03 g/t gold and 1.68 g/t silver, including 2.94 metres of 5.36 g/t gold and 2.72 g/t silver and 7.39 metres of 9.03 g/t gold and 3.08 g/t silver, including 2.23 metres of 27.7 g/t gold and 17.9 g/t silver as well as 1.01 metres of 2.40 metres of 4.68 g/t silver.

SR21-099 returned 12.43 metres of 4.81 g/t gold and 5.28 g/t silver. SR21-100 returned 2.50 metres of 5.56 g/t gold and 10.8 g/t silver. SR21-124 returned 0.84 metres of 7.53 g/t gold and 8.00 g/t silver.

The Scottie gold mine, which operated between 1981 and 1985, produced 95,426 gold ounces from 183,147 tonnes at an average recovered grade of 16.2 g/t gold.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims contiguous with the Scottie gold mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle.

All of the company’s properties are located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

