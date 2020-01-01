Regulus drills 0.41% CuEq over 185.8 metres at AntaKori, Peru

Share this article

Regulus Resources Inc. [REG-TSXV; RGLSF-OTCQX; LCY-Lima] reported results from drill hole AK-21-46 from the AntaKori copper-gold project in Peru. The goals of this drill hole were to expand skarn mineralization to the north of existing resources and provide a better understanding of the geometry of the high-grade breccia previously encountered at the project. Hole AK-21-46 successfully intercepted an upper zone of skarn mineralization and the high-grade breccia in multiple intervals. The hole was terminated in strongly mineralized breccia and porphyry at 1,201.70 metres as the drill rig being used reached its maximum depth capacity.

Drilling intercepted an upper zone of skarn mineralization returning 185.8 metres of 0.41% CuEq (copper equivalent). Multiple intervals were intersected of high-grade breccia mineralization surrounded by moderate grades in quartzites crackled by silica-replacements and sulphide veinlets, including 50.45 metres of 2.64% CuEq in high-grade breccia; 17.25 metres of 0.81% CuEq in crackled quartzite wallrock; 16.40 metres of 0.58% CuEq in crackled quartzite wallrock; 5.40 metres of 0.73% CuEq in crackled quartzite wallrock; 9.90 metres of 0.56% CuEq in crackled quartzite wallrock; and 36.00 metres of 1.37% CuEq in high-grade breccia.

The hole ended in this interval, with the last 11.45 metres of the hole averaging 2.13% Cu. The breccia matrix in this interval is largely composed of mineralized porphyry with the last 4.4 metres of the hole entirely in mineralized porphyry. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

John Black, CEO, commented, “We are very encouraged by the results from drill hole AK-21-46. The skarn intercept encountered in the upper portion of the hole will likely increase the size of our current resource by expanding the conceptual resource pit beyond its current limits, and by allowing us to capture resource blocks that were previously outside the conceptual pit and thus unreportable. More drilling will be required to fully understand the nature and geometry of the underlying high-grade breccia, but the fact that we hit multiple intercepts and that the hole ended in very attractive mineralization is encouraging, considering the size of the target area and the early-stage of our exploration program at the Anta Norte targets. We have two rigs turning and look forward to reporting additional results on a more steady basis throughout the remainder of this year.”

The company is currently active with two drill rigs on the AntaKori project. Hole AK-22-47 is testing the continuity of skarn mineralization observed in hole AK-19-34 and AK-21-46. As well, AK-22-47 will be drilled on Colquirrumi claims where the company has the right to earn up to a 70% interest by completing 7,500 metres of drilling.

The company had completed 3,669.70 metres of drilling on Colquirrumi claims prior to the start of AK-22-47. Hole AK-22-48 is testing the northern extension of skarn mineralization observed in AK-21-46 as well as seeking additional information on the breccia target. At the time of this release, AK-22-47 was approximately 800 m deep, and AK-22-48 was approximately 1,200 m deep, with both approaching the operational limit for their respective drill rigs.

The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru that hosts a resource with Indicated Mineral Resources of 250 million tonnes grading 0.48% copper, 0.29 g/t gold and 7.5 g/t silver and I Resources of 267 million tonnes grading 0.41% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 7.8 g/t silver. Mineralization remains open in most directions.

