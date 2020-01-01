Renforth drills 12.6 metres of 4.39 g/t gold at Parbec, Quebec

Share this article















Renforth Resources Inc. [RFR-CSE; RFHRF-OTC] reported additional positive drilling results for the Parbec Project, Malartic Township, Quebec, specifically the results for PAR-21-128, PAR-21-129 and restating the results for PAR-21-133. The restatement occurs due to an internal key punch error related to batch numbers.

Each of these drill holes is summarized below. Management expects that these results will have a positive impact on the upcoming resource restatement for Parbec, scheduled to take place subsequent to the receipt of all the outstanding assay data. After consideration of today’s drill results there are still 16 drill holes to be received and reported on from the 15,569 metres drill program at Parbec.

Highlights

Drill hole PAR-21-128 returned 12.6 metres grading 4.39 g/t gold, as measured in the core box, including a sub-interval of 4.1 metres of 9.3 g/t gold. PAR-21-128 also returned 10.25 metres of 2.37 g/t gold as measured higher in the core box.

Hole PAR-21-129 returned 3.5 metres of 5.89 g/t gold, as measured in the core box, amongst several other intervals, including a high assay value of 15.4 g/t gold over 0.25 metres deeper in the hole.

Hole PAR-21-133, restated, returned an interval of 12.5 metres of 6.9 g/t gold, as measured in the core box. Several sub-intervals are presented below, the highest grade sub-interval is 118.7 g/t gold over 0.35 metres.

Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20-km central anomaly at Renforth’s wholly-owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021.

Both prospecting and now drilling are underway at Surimeau, prospecting has discovered surface mineralization which can be tied in to mineralization drilled in Spring 2021.

Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

