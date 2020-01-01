Rupert drills 142 metres of 1.9 g/t gold at Pahtavaara Project, Finland

Share this article















Rupert Resources Ltd. [RUP-TSXV; RUPRF-OTC; R05-FSE] reported new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its continuing exploration program at the 100%-owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland greenstone belt, Finland. The mineralized strike length at Ikkari is at least 650 metres in total with mineralization on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500 metres.

Highlights

Hole 121063 demonstrated multiple zones of higher-grade gold mineralization re-emerging at depth in the western section of Ikkari contained within a broad intercept of 1.9 g/t gold over 142 metres.

Hole 121028 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 76 metres from 248 metres as part of the infill program in the central portion of the discovery and a step-back hole 121030 beneath this intersected two strongly mineralized zones of 3.7 g/t gold over 77 metres from 245 metres and 2.8 g/t gold over 65 metres from 346 metres.

Hole 121029 is a shallow stepout hole to the northwest and intersected 2.1 g/t gold over 25 metres from 124 metres.

Hole 121032 intersected mineralization both at surface and in multiple zones including 1.6 g/t gold over 74 metres from 396 metres, with mineralization extending to greater than 450 metres vertical metres.

Mineralized system at Ikkari remains open in all directions.

James Withall, CEO, commented: “The infill holes reported today confirm the exceptional widths and continuity of grade at Ikkari with hole[s] 121032 and 121063 indicating that the system remains open at depth with higher-grade material re-emerging in the west below hitherto weaker mineralization reported in January, 2021. As previously announced, we expect to report a maiden mineral resource estimate for Ikkari this summer although drilling continues with the aim of further expanding the resource inventory over time as we refine our geology model and commence work to understand the full economic potential of the Ikkari discovery.”” Summary of new drill results

Rupert is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company that owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland greenstone belt in Northern Finland.

Pahtavaara previously produced over 420,000 ounces of gold and 474,000 ounces remain in an inferred mineral resource (4.6 million tonnes at a grade of 3.2 g/t gold at a 1.5 g/t gold cut-off grade.

