Revival drills 42.29 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at Beartrack-Arnett, Idaho

Revival Gold Inc. [RVG-TSXV; RVLGF-OTCQB] reported results from the final 10 holes of the 2020 drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project, Idaho, USA.

Highlights include two core holes drilled in the Joss target area at the southern end of Beartrack. The holes were drilled to test for high-grade sulphide mineralization and to validate a conceptual underground mining target hosted within the main shear zone as well as in cross structures. Summary results include 2.29 g/t gold over 45.7 metres, including 4.58 g/t gold over 10.1 metres in drill hole BT20-235D. Hole BT20-227D returned 2.41 g/t gold over 43.9 metres, including 6.84 g/t gold over 3.9 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

An additional five core holes were drilled between the North and South pits in the central Beartrack area and confirmed the continuity of mineralized structure over 400-600 metres of strike in this previously untested area. Mineralization in this location remains open at depth.

Three core holes were drilled in the greenfield exploration target at Rabbit, 2-3km south of the footprint of the existing Beartrack resource. Difficult drilling conditions limited the 2020 program at Rabbit; however, hole BT20-234D intersected fracture-controlled sericite alteration with associated anomalous trace elements, including anomalous gold, that mirror the signature of mineralization at Beartrack. Results warrant follow-up drilling.

“Today’s drill results from Joss have transformed our understanding of the potential for high-grade underground gold mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett. We now have 14 drill holes over approximately one kilometre of strike in the vicinity of Joss being assessed for the presence of a continuous high-grade core of mineralization. Results of the assessment are expected shortly. The Joss Zone remains open to the south towards the anomalous gold intercept encountered at Rabbit, 2km further south. These results, together with those between the North and South pits, extend the potential for economic gold mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett to fully 7-8km of prospective structure,” commented President and CEO Hugh Agro.

Revival Gold is planning its 2021 exploration and engineering field program with drilling expected to commence in May. The company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett gold project, the largest formerly producing gold mine in Idaho. A PEA was completed for a first-phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 oz gold/year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057/oz of gold.

