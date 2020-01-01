Great Thunder files NI 43-101 report for Chubb Lithium Project, Quebec

Share this article















Great Thunder Gold Corp. [GTG-CSE; MLBVF-OTC; M4K-FSE] filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report for its 100%-owned Chubb lithium property on SEDAR. The report recommends drilling on the three main dykes of the property.

The Chubb lithium property is located 25 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec. It is hosted within the La Corne Pluton which is also host to North American Lithium’s deposit with reported proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li 2 O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li 2 O. The Chubb lithium property is also close to the Authier lithium deposit of Sayona Mining [SYA-ASX] which is estimated to contain measured and indicated resources of 17.18 Mt grading 1.01% Li 2 O and inferred resources of 3.76Mt grading 0.98% Li 2 O.

The Chubb Lithium property consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims for a total area of 1,509 hectares. A swarm of spodumene-rich pegmatite dykes intrude fractures and small faults within the plutonic rocks. The pegmatite dykes are 1 to 6 metres thick so far, oriented northwest and vary in length from 25 to 250 metres. The pegmatites are composed of quartz, albite and/or cleavelandite, K-feldspar, muscovite, with 5% to 25% spodumene. There are three important pegmatite dykes containing spodumene mineralization (Main Dyke, Dyke #2, and Dyke #3).

Great Thunder drilled three holes for 306 metres in 2017 on the property. Highlights included 1.33% Li 2 O over 5.3 metres in hole C-17-01. Diamond drilling by Wrightbar Mines in 1994 intersected 3.7 metres grading 1.68% Li 2 O, 2.74 metres grading 1.00% Li 2 O and 2.4 metres grading 1.25% Li 2 O.

Great Thunder’s President and CEO, Blair Naughty, said, “While we continue to focus on gold in the Fenelon camp, Great Thunder is in an enviable position to have the Chubb lithium property in a prolific lithium-bearing pegmatite field, close to infrastructure and close to the development of the first possible lithium mines in Canada during the inevitable need for electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing our exploration efforts with an upcoming drill program in the spring of 2021.”

