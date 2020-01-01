Rockcliff drills 8.3 metres of 3.33% CuEq at Copperman, Manitoba

Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; SVVZF-OTC] reported high-grade near surface assay results from its phase one drill program at the 100%-owned Copperman property located in the Snow Lake mining camp in Manitoba.

Significant interpreted true thickness highlights from the first four holes include drill hole RCU21-001 that returned 7.1 metres grading 3.06% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 5.0 metres grading 4.00% CuEq. Hole RCU21-002 returned 6.0 metres grading 4.35% CuEq, including 4.0 metres of 5.89% CuEq. Hole RCU21-003 returned 8.3 metres grading 3.33% CuEq, including 5.3 metres of 4.62% CuEq. Hole RCU21-004 returned 5.0 metres grading 2.64% CuEq, including 3.0 metres of 3.32% CuEq.

Rockcliff’s interim president and CEO Don Christie commented: “We are extremely pleased with these high-grade assay results from the initial drill holes at Copperman. The near-surface widths are also very encouraging and we hope the ongoing drill program continues to produce these types of impressive results. The fact that the high-grade zone of copper-zinc mineralization and several other lower grade zones are hosted in a classic bi-modal volcanic environment is a testament to the prospectivity of the property for volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS). Several other near surface geophysical anomalies similar to the one that is associated with the historical Copperman Deposit are untested with significant upside potential.”

To-date, a total of 15 holes have been completed totalling 2,670 metres targeting the historical Copperman deposit have been completed. An additional 10 holes are planned.

Rockcliff has several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba.