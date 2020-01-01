Tempus drills 1.5 metres of 4.25 g/t gold at Elizabeth property, British Columbia

Tempus Resources Ltd. [TMRR-TSXV; TMR-ASX] reported further assay results from drill holes from its Elizabeth gold project in British Columbia. Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-15, EZ-21-16, EZ-21-17, EZ-21-18 and EZ-21-19. The drill holes targeted the SW vein at a vertical depth below 200 metres and the Blue vein (EZ-21-19).

Assays received for the first follow-up drill hole on the Blue vein (drill hole EZ-21-19) in the vicinity of the bonanza-grade discovery hole (drill hole EZ-21-12, announced October 21) demonstrate high-grade mineralization continues downdip. Multiple high-grade intersections were encountered in drill hole EZ-21-19, including 0.50 metre of 4.52 g/t gold from 127.50 m; 1.50 metres of 4.25 g/t gold from 129.00 metres; and 0.90 metres at 6.14 g/t gold from 167.80 metres.

Assay results have now been received for three drill holes that intersected the Blue vein located approximately 150 metres northwest of the SW vein (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12 and EZ-21-19). The results to date show continuity of the Blue vein over a strike length of at least 380 metres and demonstrates continuity downdip.

Results from EZ-21-19 indicate the potential for the Blue vein to be a source of new mineral resources at Elizabeth gold project. More broadly, the discovery of the Blue vein and continued success in demonstrating its mineralized content, highlight the potential for multiple vein sets at the Elizabeth project. Multiple identified veins are yet to be drilled (No. 9 vein, Main vein and West vein) and there is great potential for additional new vein discoveries.

Tempus has suspended drilling at Elizabeth for the season, pending the approval of the notice of work amendment for extension of the lower portal adit access for underground drilling. A total of 28 drill holes over approximately 7,740 metres were completed during 2021. Assays are pending for nine drill holes from the 2021 drill program, including four drill holes that intersected the Blue vein (EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27), which are expected to be received in tranches over the next 12 weeks

Tempus president and CEO Jason Bahnsen commented: “The assay results for drill hole EZ-21-19 show continued high-grade gold mineralization downdip of the previously reported bonanza-grade intersection at the newly discovered Blue vein. Assays have now been received for three out of the seven drill holes that have intersected the Blue vein. With the historic resource at Elizabeth largely centred on the SW vein, the Blue vein holds significant potential for expanding the current resource base for the project.”

The flagship project for Australia-based Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome project, a high-grade gold formerly producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI 43-101/Joint Ore Reserves Committee resource estimate.