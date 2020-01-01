Rockhaven drills 13.42 metres of 1.37 g/t gold at Klaza prospect, Yukon

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. [RK-TSXV; RKHNF-OTC] reported the first set of assays from the 2021 exploration program at its 100%-owned and road-accessible Klaza property in the Dawson Range gold belt of southern Yukon.

During summer and fall 2021, 14,256 metres of drilling was completed in 72 holes. The objectives of this drilling were: expansion of existing mineral resources, re-categorization of some inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources, and evaluation of exploration targets that lie outside of the known mineral resource areas.

Highlights include the Central BRX Zone that returned 1.37 g/t gold, 79 g/t silver, 1.2% lead, and 0.8% zinc over 13.42 metres (KL-21-509); 1.11 g/t gold, 53 g/t silver, 0.3% lead, and 0.6% zinc over 10.38 metres (KL-21-507); 3.14 g/t gold, 554 g/t silver, 6.0% lead and 1.4% zinc over 1.38 metres (KL-21-512); 13.50 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 0.7% lead, and 1.2% zinc over 0.81 metres (KL-21-511) and 6.92 g/t gold, 172 g/t silver, 3.1% lead, and 0.8% zinc over 1.26 metres (KL-21-508)

The Central Klaza Zone returned 1.55 g/t gold, 10 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 0.3% zinc over 10.05 metres (KL-21-518); 9.56 g/t gold, 31 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 1.2% zinc over 0.69 metres and 3.92 g/t gold, 1,225 g/t silver, 3.8% lead and 2.7% zinc over 0.55 metres (KL-21-515).

The Western BRX Extension returned 1,160 g/t silver, 8.4% lead and 5.2% zinc over 0.54 metres (KL-21-492). Western Chevron returned 2.69 g/t gold, 171 g/t silver, 2.1% lead and 4.4% zinc over 0.87 metres (KL-21-501).

“These initial results from 2021 drilling are a first step in achieving the objectives of the 2021 drill program, with expansion and infill drilling in and around known mineral resources consistently returning grades in line with the mineral resource estimate, while also identifying potential new discoveries at outside exploration targets,” stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven’s CEO.

“Drilling within the planned open pit returned solid intercepts that should contribute to the confidence in the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit. Additionally, grades such as those seen in hole KL-21-512 immediately adjacent to the conceptual mine plan in the Klaza PEA are highly encouraging and may provide the opportunity to expand the contemplated open pit in that direction,” Turner added.

Infill and resource expansion drilling was undertaken in the Central and Western BRX zones and in the Eastern, Central and Western Klaza zones. Data from 2021 holes will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate, expected to be completed in Q2 2022.

A total of 1,456 metres of drilling was completed in seven holes that form a continuous 1,060-metre long fence across the westerly projection of the Western BRX vein, the highest-grade gold zone identified to date.

Veining was intersected in several drill holes with the most notable result from KL-21-492, which returned 1,160 g/t silver, 8.41% lead and 5.15% zinc over 0.54 metres. A trench that was dug up-dip of the drill intersection in hole KL-21-492 exposed a 1-metre wide vein of nearly massive galena with assays pending. Results from this drill hole and trench are significant as they represent a step-out of 750 metres from the Western BRX Zone.

The Western Chevron target lies 800 metres southwest of the Western BRX Zone. Several previous holes returned encouraging results.

The Kelly Porphyry target lies about 800 metres southeast of the known mineral resources. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a PEA.

