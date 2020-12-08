Rokmaster eyes expanded resource at B.C. gold project

Share this article















Rokmaster Resources Corp. [RKR-TSXV] on Monday released more results from a continuing diamond drill program at its Revel Ridge polymetallic gold-silver project located 35 kilometres north of Revelstoke, B.C.

Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a preliminary economic assessment report dated December 8, 2020. The main zones contains a measured and indicated resource of 1.1 million ounces of AuEq at a grade of 8.07 g/t AuEq, and an inferred resource of 961,000 ounces of AuEq gading 6.55 AuEq (excluding Hanging Wall and Footwall Zone resources).

The company said the latest drill results from RR20-12 to RR21-33 demonstrate the continuity of structurally controlled gold-polymetallic mineralization in the Revel Ridge Main Zone (RRMZ) over a 1.2 kilometre vertical and more than 1.2 kilometre horizontal distance, with significant silver-zinc grades in an expanding Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone (RRYZ).

The company said results from 21 holes are documented in Monday’s press release.

Drilling highlights from the RRMZ zone include 4.53 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 26.20 metres in hole RR21-28, including 10.09 g/t AuEq over 3.3 metres and 3.18 g/t AuEq over 10.88 metres in hole RR20-16, including 7.14 g/t AuEq over 1.48 metres.

Rokmaster is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company with a portfolio that includes the Duncan Lake zinc-lead project, which is located about 64 kilometres north of Kaslo and 150 kilometres north of Trail, B.C.

The company is also conducting underground drilling at the Revel Ridge. “With 85% of drill holes intercepting above-threshold NSR gold equivalent grades, with both impressive widths and over broad step outs, we’re pleased to see that the data supports a potential expansion of our known gold equivalent resource,’’ said Rokmaster CEO Jon Mirko.

“What’s further impressive is we’ve now confirmed this portion (tested from existing underground workings only) of RRMZ mineralization over 1.2 kilometre vertical and horizontal distances,” he said. “With on-strike surface occurrences suggesting the zones could continue for eight to nine kilometres, our confidence in continuing to successfully intercept high-grade mineralization grows as we learn more about these deposits.’’

Since late September, Rokmaster has completed 35 diamond drill holes (the majority of which are located outside the current resource) in the 2020 and 2021 programs to date, totalling 13,448 metres of drill core.

Rokmaster shares advanced on the news, rising 12.8% or $0.06 to 53 cents on volume of 161,400. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 76 cents and $0.065.

