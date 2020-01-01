Southern Silver drills 6.3 metres of 461 g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas, Mexico

15 hours ago Resource World
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. [SSV-TSXV; SSVFF-OTCQB; SEG1-FSE; SSVCL-Santiago] reported identifying high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization in a down-dip step-out from previously reported Bonanza-grade silver mineralization in the Mina La Bocona target area at the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango, Mexico.

Polymetallic sulphide intercepts from the Mina La Bocona target area include a 12.1-metre downhole interval (6.3 metres) averaging 134 g/t silver, 0.5 g/t gold and 2.3% copper (461 g/t silver equivalent – AgEq), including a 2.1-metre downhole interval (1.1 metres) averaging 567 g/t silver, 2.3 g/t gold, 11.2% copper (2,106 g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-135 in the Bocona chimney.

Drill hole 21CLM-136 returned a 5.4-metre downhole interval (3.8 metres) averaging 217 g/t silver, 0.3 g/t gold, 3.3% lead and 0.% zinc (377 g/t AgEq) in the Muralla chimney.

The mineralization identified in drill hole 21CLM-135 is an extension of the second, thick polymetallic sulphide lens identified in the Mina La Bocona target area on the eastern side of the Cerro and is an approximate 50-metre down-dip step-out from previously reported Bonanza-grade silver in drill hole 20CLM-131 (8 metres averaging 1,072 g/t silver, 18.8% lead and 7.5% zinc, or 2,040 g/t AgEq). The mineralization is relatively shallow (less than 350 metres below surface) and remains open to depth.

Bocona oxide-gold target

The company also identified additional gold-enriched intercepts within the near-surface oxide-gold zone, identified earlier which sits above and out-board of the main sulphide targets at Mina La Bocona. Drilling returned a 6-metre downhole interval (4.2 metres) averaging 241 g/t silver, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.3% lead and 2.5% zinc (686 g/t AgEq), including a 1.8-metre downhole interval (1.3 metres) averaging 525 g/t silver, 3.5 g/t gold, 15.1% lead and 2.4% zinc (1,370 g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-136 starting at 170.3 metres downhole.

Drilling also returned narrower, higher-grade intervals, including a 0.8-metre interval (0.4 metre) averaging 153 g/t silver and 5.7 g/t gold (658 g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-135 starting at 166.2 metres downhole as well as a 0.5-metre interval (0.4 metre) averaging 44 g/t silver, 7.8 g/t gold (808 g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-136 starting at 104.8 metres downhole.

Rob Macdonald, vice-president of exploration, stated: “Drilling in the Mina La Bocona target area continues to extend the two polymetallic sulphide zones and the near-surface gold mineralization identified earlier in the 2020-21 drilling.”

Exploration on the property continues.


