Rover Metals drills 32 metres of 13.6 g/t gold at Cabin Lake

Rover Metals Corp. [ROVR-TSXV; ROVMF-OTCQB] announced that all fire assays from its summer-fall 2020 exploration program at Cabin Lake have now been received.

Nine diamond drill holes were completed at the 100%-owned Cabin Lake Gold Project, located 110 km northwest of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The drill program was designed to confirm and hopefully expand the historic high-grade gold intersects at the southern Bugow zone, in both a parallel direction to historic holes (twinned holes) and oblique to the historic azimuths.

Hole CL-20-01 returned 22.0 metres averaging 7.94 g/t gold, including 2.78 metres of 18.50 g/t gold. Hole CL-20-03 intersected a long interval of continuous gold mineralization from the upper sheared contact of the historic Bugow Iron formation at a depth of 41.199 to 54.84 metres, for a total of 13.7 metres averaging 6.97 g/t gold, including 11.5 metres averaging 7.96 g/t gold.

Drill hole CL-20-05 was drilled oblique (45 degrees to bedding) to historic drill hole 86-26, and at a similar orientation to new hole CL-20-01 in an attempt to confirm the historic high-grade intersect 12.54 g/t gold over 4.1 metres and also to test the influence of shearing affecting the Bugow iron formation in both sulfidization and gold deposition.

Drill hole CL-20-06 was drilled along strike of CL-20-03. This hole was collared on section to intersect with historic holes 86-29 and 86-24, both of which had returned poor to nil historic gold assays. New hole CL-20-06 was a success and a new discovery. It was drilled closer to surface than the historic hole and intersected a silicified and sheared sulphidic iron formation from 13.01 to 20.5 metres grading 7.55 g/t gold over 7.49 metres, including 9.98 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.78 g/t over 2.82 metres. The 7.49-metre intersection is significant because it shows that there are significant mineralized gold shoots that were missed during the historic drill campaigns and it supports the new hypothesis that the high-grade gold at the Bugow Zone occurs closer to surface than previously interpreted.

Drill hole CL-20-08 suggests the potential discovery of continuous high-grade gold ore body and returned 31.9 metres averaging 13.66 g/t gold, including 29.9 metres of 14.45 g/t gold. See company press release for complete assays.

