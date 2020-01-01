Royal Helium discovers large helium zone in Saskatchewan, shares up

14 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Royal Helium Ltd. [RHC-TSXV] made a significant helium discovery at the Climax helium project in southwest Saskatchewan. Royal discovered a 39-metre contiguous helium-bearing zone at Climax-3 in the basal Deadwood Regolith which was a previously unknown helium bearing sequence.

The same Regolith zone was also intersected at Climax-2 and Royal has seismically mapped the Regolith over a total area of 32 km2 (12.3 mi2) (Prospective Area). Based on internal estimates, Royal estimates total helium in-place within the Regolith zone across the Prospective Area to be between approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) (low-case) and 6.0 Bcf (high case).

In addition, Royal will commence production planning shortly on Climax-1, with the intent of producing and monetizing each of the helium, CO2, and nitrogen gas streams discovered within the Souris River and Wymark zones.

The internal estimates of helium resource-in-place are:

High: 6 Bcf of helium for the Prospective Area, comprised of 0.5 Bcf of helium per square mile

Low: 2.5 Bcf of helium for the Prospective Area, comprised of 0.2 Bcf of helium per square mile

Completed and production tested in sequence, the zone returned gas analyses including the following: Helium: 0.55 – 0.65%; Nitrogen: 71.97 – 95.95%; Hydrogen: 0.02 – 14.97%; and Methane: 0.02 – 40.00%.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO, stated, “We are exceptionally pleased with this discovery at Climax. The Regolith appears to be helium charged over a significant interval and, once the production methodology is determined, it has the potential to be one of the largest helium discoveries in Saskatchewan history. Entering this drill program, we were targeting conventional helium production, which we have found in Climax-1, Climax-2 and potentially Climax-3. We are now evaluating the completion methodology of the Regolith which may include horizontal drilling and/or fracture stimulation in order to maximize the productive capacity of this zone.”

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal’s projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

In May 12 trading, shares were up $0.10 to $0.62 on a volume of 2,751,000.


Share this article

More Stories

Renforth drills 14.1 metres of 2.15 g/t gold at Parbec Project, Quebec

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Glencore in deal to support Vanadium One’s Quebec mine

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Manitou Gold triples size of Goudreau drill program

14 hours ago Staff Writer

GoGold Resources earns US$2.73-million in Q1

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Westhaven Hits High-Grade Gold At Multiple Zones At Shovelnose: 15.97 Metres Of 9.15 G/T Gold And 27.43 G/T Silver At FMN Zone And 79.00 Metres Of 2.73 G/T Gold And 15.78 G/T Silver At South Zone

16 hours ago Resource World

Beauce Gold Fields Trenches Identify Multiple Gold Bearing Bedrock Structures 25 Metres From Historical Placer Gold Channel

16 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Renforth drills 14.1 metres of 2.15 g/t gold at Parbec Project, Quebec

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Glencore in deal to support Vanadium One’s Quebec mine

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Manitou Gold triples size of Goudreau drill program

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Royal Helium discovers large helium zone in Saskatchewan, shares up

14 hours ago Staff Writer

GoGold Resources earns US$2.73-million in Q1

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.