Sama drills 9.3 metres of 2.68% nickel, 1.47% copper at Samapleu, Ivory Coast

6 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Sama Resources Inc. [SME-TSXV; SAMMF-OTC] reported preliminary results from the first hole of the current 5,000-metre drilling program at the Samapleu deposit and Yepleu prospect in Ivory Coast (Côte Ivoire), West Africa. The company has intersected a near-surface high-grade mineralized zone at Samapleu Main of 9.30 metres grading 2.68% nickel and 1.47% copper within a larger 81.35-metre mineralized intersect grading 0.50% nickel and 0.39% copper. Assays for platinum, palladium and gold are pending.

True widths are not known at this time. However, according to Sama’s geological model, the hole was planned to intersect mineralization as perpendicular as possible to the general strike and dip. Individual assays of up to 4.73% nickel and 3.81% copper were obtained.

“This high-grade near-surface mineralization at Samapleu Main shows the quality of this deposit. Superior metallurgical testing results have been returned from this type of material over the years and speaks to the possibility of Samapleu Main and Extension being a stand-alone open-pit mine,” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, president and CEO of Sama Resources.

The company is searching for massive sulphide veins and lenses at Samapleu that could have accumulated in traps and embayments at depth along the feeder system of the large Yacouba intrusive complex.

At Yepleu, Sama is searching for the same types of accumulations as at Samapleu but within a more dynamic magmatic system. Yepleu is considered to be the centre of the intrusive feeder system with evidence of multiple magma injections generating a large volume of host rock assimilation.

On Oct0ber 23, 2017, Sama entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire nickel-copper and cobalt project in Ivory Coast.


Share this article

More Stories

Benchmark Delivers 2.1 Million Ounces of 1.62 g/t AuEq Indicated and 821,000 Ounces of 1.57 g/t AuEq Inferred for its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate

3 hours ago Resource World

Kuya Silver acquires Carmelita concessions, Peru

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Spearmint rallies on Nevada lithium results

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Mountain ups B.C. gold resource by 43%

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Elephant to spin out nickel, vanadium units

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Fireweed Zinc drills 11% zinc over 8.2 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Benchmark Delivers 2.1 Million Ounces of 1.62 g/t AuEq Indicated and 821,000 Ounces of 1.57 g/t AuEq Inferred for its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate

3 hours ago Resource World

Kuya Silver acquires Carmelita concessions, Peru

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Spearmint rallies on Nevada lithium results

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Mountain ups B.C. gold resource by 43%

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Elephant to spin out nickel, vanadium units

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.