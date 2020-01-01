Sama drills 9.3 metres of 2.68% nickel, 1.47% copper at Samapleu, Ivory Coast

Share this article















Sama Resources Inc. [SME-TSXV; SAMMF-OTC] reported preliminary results from the first hole of the current 5,000-metre drilling program at the Samapleu deposit and Yepleu prospect in Ivory Coast (Côte Ivoire), West Africa. The company has intersected a near-surface high-grade mineralized zone at Samapleu Main of 9.30 metres grading 2.68% nickel and 1.47% copper within a larger 81.35-metre mineralized intersect grading 0.50% nickel and 0.39% copper. Assays for platinum, palladium and gold are pending.

True widths are not known at this time. However, according to Sama’s geological model, the hole was planned to intersect mineralization as perpendicular as possible to the general strike and dip. Individual assays of up to 4.73% nickel and 3.81% copper were obtained.

“This high-grade near-surface mineralization at Samapleu Main shows the quality of this deposit. Superior metallurgical testing results have been returned from this type of material over the years and speaks to the possibility of Samapleu Main and Extension being a stand-alone open-pit mine,” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, president and CEO of Sama Resources.

The company is searching for massive sulphide veins and lenses at Samapleu that could have accumulated in traps and embayments at depth along the feeder system of the large Yacouba intrusive complex.

At Yepleu, Sama is searching for the same types of accumulations as at Samapleu but within a more dynamic magmatic system. Yepleu is considered to be the centre of the intrusive feeder system with evidence of multiple magma injections generating a large volume of host rock assimilation.

On Oct0ber 23, 2017, Sama entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire nickel-copper and cobalt project in Ivory Coast.

