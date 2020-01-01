Fireweed Zinc drills 11% zinc over 8.2 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Share this article















Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TSXV; FWEDF-OTC] reported final results from 2020 drilling at the Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada. These results are from the reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Tom and Jason deposits.

Hole TRC20-003 intersected 8.2 metres true thickness of 11.00% zinc, 8.74% lead and 19.6 g/t silver in an infill hole at Tom West.

Hole TRC20-007 intersected 8.1 metres true thickness of 5.92% zinc, 0.25% lead and 1.7 g/t silver in a step-out hole at Tom North.

Hole TRC20-002 intersected 10.6 metres true thickness of 9.43% zinc, 5.36% cent lead and 36.4 g/t silver in a twin of hole TS020, a historic diamond hole drilled at Tom West in 1952.

Lead and silver grades in RC twin holes are significantly higher than historic small-diameter diamond drill holes.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated: “Improvements in grade with modern drilling methods have been seen in 2018 at Tom West, in 2019 at Tom North and again here in 2020, showing significant grade upside potential for infill drilling. The RC program tested areas with some of the most challenging drilling conditions on the property and yet still delivered excellent results at a lower cost than diamond drilling.

“We see potential to use RC drilling during infill drill programs to reduce the cost of upgrading mineral resources at shallow depths, particularly at Boundary zone where mineralization occurs at surface and is hosted by much more competent rocks where drilling conditions are much more favourable. The successful stepout hole shows that the project continues to grow at Tom as we advance new discoveries at Boundary zone.”

The program was designed to test the potential of RC drilling as a lower-cost alternative to diamond drilling for upgrading mineral resources at shallow depths. In 2020, a small number of RC test holes were drilled as infill and twin holes at the Tom and Jason deposits. A step-out hole was also drilled at Tom North.

Fireweed Zinc is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project, host to the 100% Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current mineral resources and a PEA economic study as well as the Boundary Zne, Tom North Zone and End Zone, which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben and Stump), which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

