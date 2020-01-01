Sassy Resources samples 142 g/t gold at Foremore prospect

Share this article















Sassy Resources Corp. [SASY-CSE; SSYRF-OTC] reports that prospecting on the eastern side (Hanging Valley) of its 146-km2 Foremore Project in northwest British Columbia’s prolific Eskay camp in the Golden Triangle has returned high-grade gold-silver-base-metal mineralization over a broad area.

The Hanging Valley, adjacent to the now 7-km-long drill-defined More Creek Corridor, features multiple precious and base metal showings occurring within an area at least 5 km north-south and 5 km east-west (SG, Sunday, Boulder, Heather, Zig Zag and Rhino). Recent glacial retreat is aiding the Company’s efforts in this under-explored part of the property where a systematic drill program has never been carried out.

Initial results from 2020 surface sampling along the Sunday-Boulder lineament are highlighted by 142 g/t gold, 59.4 g/t silver, 9.8% lead and 0.91% copper (outcrop grab sample C0026546).

Gold values from additional in-situ surface samples over a 1-km strike length at Boulder included 48.8 g/t gold, 36.3 g/t, 24.6 g/t, 20.9 g/t, and 13.9 g/t.

Two kilometers north of Sunday-Boulder, at the SG Showing, surface sampling highlights include 9.97 g/t gold, 156 g/t silver, 11.2% zinc, 8.5% lead and 0.14% copper (outcrop grab sample 1291751).

Two kilometers south of Sunday-Boulder, a surface sample featuring massive chalcopyrite within a limestone host returned 21.4% copper and 12.7 g/t silver at the Heather Showing.

Ian Fraser, Sassy VP-Exploration, commented: “Gold-silver rich mineralization in the Sunday-Boulder area is associated with mafic volcanics and a mafic volcanic/limestone contact. This interpreted replacement-style mineralization differs from the VMS-style mineralization occurring elsewhere in the Hanging Valley, such as the SG Showing to the north, and the VMS portion of the More Creek Corridor. Sunday-Boulder is also very distinct from the gold-silver, vein-controlled mineralization at the Westmore Discovery Zone. The various mineralization styles at Hanging Valley and within the Foremore property suggests potentially multiple sources and mineralizing events throughout the property.

“The Hanging Valley certainly underscores the scale potential of the Foremore Project and how richly mineralized it is,” Fraser continued. “We look forward to receiving more data from this intriguing part of the property and reviewing a broad range of geochemical, geophysical and geological information through the winter and spring to build an inventory of high priority drill targets with discovery potential.”

Phase II drilling assays from the Westmore Discovery Zone, along with hundreds of additional surface samples from the Foremore Project, are pending.

