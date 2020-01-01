Satori drills 11.75 metres of 9.59 g/t gold at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

Share this article















Satori Resources Inc. [BUD-TSXV; STRRF-OTC] reported results from the first hole (TLSZ21-05) drilled in the company’s phase II drilling campaign, targeting a separate location, the South zone, at the 100%-owned Tartan Lake project in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The results suggest continuous gold mineralization within the deposit area, and hole TLSZ21-05 is the longest high-grade intercept returned to date from the South Zone. This hole is the fifth diamond drill hole of Satori’s 2021 drilling campaign, and is proximal to the underground ramp/decline.

Previous holes reported targeted the Main Zone mineralization, 200 metres to the northwest. TLSZ21-05 is the longest and highest grade interval ever reported from the South Zone deposit; quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining assayed 9.59 g/t gold over 11.75 metres; mineralized Intersection included 24.23 g/t gold over 2.00 metres and 13.05 g/t gold over 3.29 metres; and mineralization remains open at depth along plunge.

TLSZ21-05 was the first hole drilled at the South Zone during Satori’s 3000 metre Phase II 2021 drilling campaign. Drilling targeted the interpreted steep westerly plunge to the high grade mineralization.

This hole intersected mineralization at a depth of approximately 150 metres from surface, 100 metres south of the existing underground decline (ramp) established in the 1980s. The South Zone mineralization strikes east-west with a sub-vertical dip, essentially parallel to the Main Zone mineralization located approximately 200 metres to the northwest. The Main Zone high grade mineralization plunges steeply to the west and this initial hole at the South Zone suggests that the South Zone mineralization has the same orientation.

Jennifer Boyle, CEO, said, “These are excellent results for Satori and provides reliable insight into the potential scale that may be realized on the project. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project ceased production in 1989, not because the ore was depleted; the price of gold fell below $390 per ounce. For the first time in decades this project is benefitting from a new team applying modern day techniques in a robust gold environment. The entire project area has been overlooked for decades and is sparsely-drilled. This intercept has exceeded our expectations and illustrates the expansive potential for Tartan Lake.”

Satori has initiated reconnaissance mapping and sampling of prioritized targets elsewhere within the claim group, many of which have seen limited work to date. Desk-top compilation work carried out in 2020 and enhanced geophysical evaluations have presented a number of new opportunities for potential discovery and resource growth.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 km northeast of Flin Flon and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) that produced 36,000 ounces of gold from 250,000 tonnes of ore feed. Remaining infrastructure includes an all season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100-metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface.

Share this article













