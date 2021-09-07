Scorpio drills 4.6 metres of 71.3 g/t gold at Manhattan, Nevada

Share this article















Scorpio Gold Corp. [SGN-TSXV; SRCRF-OTC] provided an update on its surface RC (reverse circulation) drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan property in Manhattan, Nevada.

The first phase of the RC drilling program is now complete, with 31 holes (6,907 metres) drilled including 19 holes in the West pit area and 12 holes at East pit area. Assay results received for 12 of the holes were reported in the company’s July 20 and September 7, 2021 news releases, reporting near-surface, high-grade mineralization over broad intersections in the West pit area. Assay results for two additional holes are presented here. Results for the remaining holes will be provided following the receipt of confirmation assays from ALS.

Drill hole MWRC21-004 returned a high-grade intersection of 71.3 g/t gold over 4.6 metres, including 203.1 g/t over 1.5 metres. The lithology and mineralization noted in rock chips from the intersection closely resemble the high-grade intersection in previously reported MWRC21-001, which returned 20.04 g/t gold over 15.3 metres. Hole 004 is located 297 metres southeast of 001 along the strike of the mineralized structural trend.

Drill hole MWRC21-003, collared about 140 metres northwest of 004, intersected a barren fault zone at the expected target depth, suggesting the mineralized zone is faulted out in this location. Gold mineralization was encountered a further 30 metres downhole within a stockwork calcite zone returning 2.03 g/t gold over 6.1 metres.

Drilling in the West pit area is targeting gold mineralization in the vicinity of the northwesterly trending and northeasterly dipping Little Gray fault zone, at the junction of prominent cross-structures postulated to control high-grade mineralization. The Little Gray fault zone appears to be post-mineralization in age and has upthrown the mineralized block to near surface in this area. Gold mineralization is hosted within intensely faulted and folded quartz plus or minus mica schist within the Paleozoic Goldhill formation metasediments. Results received from the drilling to date indicate a 300 metres continuous trend of mineralization from the West pit northward from as shallow as 19 metres from surface.

This latest phase of drilling along with historical exploration and production drilling at the Manhattan mine indicates a shallow, southwesterly dipping trend to mineralization. Targeted core drilling and systematic RC definition drilling will be required to fully determine the potential and the modes of occurrence of the mineralization.

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan district in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada, with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400-ton-per-day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

