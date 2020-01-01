Scottie drills 12.4 g/t gold over 2.69 metres in Golden Triangle

Share this article















Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTCX] reported assay results for the first ever drill program at the Domino Zone, including a high-grade intercept of 12.4 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 2.69 metres in which the hole ended in mineralization at a depth of 121.5 metres.

Drilling also revealed near surface mineralization grading 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres hosted in a wider zone of moderate mineralization grading 2.48 g/t gold and 8.63 g/t silver over 15.46 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 g/t gold) were collected in an area of recent glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 km west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.

CEO, Bradley Rourke, commented: “These drill results confirm our hypothesis of a high-grade gold mineralizing system occurring along strike from the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The 900-metre strike length of the Domino Zone, combined with the 2-kilometre separation from the mine provides exceptional potential to host a large high-grade deposit. Drilling in 2021 will continue to target large high-grade dilatational zones, similar to the Scottie Gold Mine throughout the length of this structure.”

Initial drilling on Domino produced numerous high-grade intervals, including 12.4 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 2.69 metres; 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres; 13.4 g/t gold and 8.11 g/t silver over 1.07 metres.

Three new high-grade showings were discovered proximal to the Domino Zone with each zone marked by a grab sample with >50 g/t gold. Surficial sampling results and geophysics indicate that the mineralizing system present at Domino is at least 900 metres x 450 metres.

New induced polarization (IP) grid defines prospective drill targets coincident with new high-grade grab sampling. A ~634 line-km AirTEM Electromagnetic (EM) survey was flown over the entire Scottie Gold Mine Project, including the Domino Zone. Data processing and interpretation is underway.

Located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine. The 2020 field season marked the first ever drill program at the Domino Zone with a total of 18 holes. Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties.

