Scottie launches Golden Triangle drilling in B.C.

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV] has launched its 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine project, which is located 40 kilometres north of Stewart in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

The 12,500-metre drill program is designed to advance multiple exploration targets within the Scottie gold mine project, including the Blueberry, Scottie gold mine “O”, and Domino Zones. In addition to launching the drill program, Scottie also reported new assay results from Blueberry zone, including a previously unsampled intercept of 6.20 grams per tonne gold over 4.35 metres, including 13.9 g/t gold over 1.85 metres.

In April, 2021, key drill holes from the 2020 season were relogged for interpretation, and shoulder sampling was performed where necessary. The results of the relogging and shoulder sampling support the presence of a major geological control on mineralization that greatly enhances targeting for the upcoming 2021 drill program, the company said in a press release.

The Scottie Gold Mine project consists of the Scottie Gold Mine, Bow, Summit Lake and Stock claim groups. The project includes the past-producing Scottie Gold mine, which operated from 1981 to 1985, producing 95,426 ounces of gold from 183,147 tonnes of mineralization.

The Scottie mine ultimately shut down due to a drop in the gold price combined with high interest rates.

While 13 distinct gold-bearing vein zones have been identified on the Scottie Gold Mine project, mine production was primarily from one vein.

The company said there are over 20 gold and/or silver bearing mineralized zones within the project area, and prior to the 2020 field season, only four had been drill tested.

The majority of historical drilling was done from underground, and therefore consisted of short holes with single targets – with very restricted drill pad locations. Recent exploration by Scottie has used the benefits of drilling from surface to target areas that were inaccessible with underground drill locations, and where possible to test multiple targets with individual holes.

The company is currently focused on expanding the known mineralization around the mine while advancing near mine-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

“We have a robust exploration program planned that will step out on the three distinct zones we hit on last season,’’ said Scottie CEO Bradley Rourke. He said the newly expanded Blueberry Zone will be the primary focus this year, with 50% of the planned drilling allocated to that area.

The Blueberry Zone is located just two kilometres northeast of the former Scottie Gold mine. Despite easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to Scottie Resources involvement. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein includes results such as 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres.

