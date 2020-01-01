Solaris hits 1,000-metres of 0.60% CuEq in Ecuador

Share this article















Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSXV] on Wednesday released additional results from drilling at its flagship Warintza Project in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights include hole SLS-26, which returned 1,000-metres of 0.60% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 786 metres of 0.67& CuEq from surface, thus extending the Warintza Central strike length by 150 metres to a total of 1.25 kilometres.

More impressive intercepts were returned in holes SLS-25,24 and 19, including 382 metres at 0.62% CuEq, 952 metres at 0.53% CuEq, and 414 metres at 0.21% CuEq respectively.

Solaris shares were virtually unchanged on the news, advancing 0.25% or $0.03 to $12.02 on light volume. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $13 and $1.38.

Warintza was discovered in the early 2000s by geologist David Lowell, who was a consultant and strategic partner to Solaris when he passed away in May, 2020. He was 92 at the time of his death.

The company said Warintza Central area of the 26,777-hectare project continues to demonstrate the potential to become a large, high-grade, open pit copper porphyry deposit, with the limits of the mineralization yet to be found.

Warintza Central is presently defined by a pit-optimized mineral resource estimate of 124 million tonnes of inferred resources, grading 0.70% copper equivalent (0.56% copper, 0.03% molybdenum, and 0.1 g/t gold). The estimate is based on less than 7,000 metres of drilling and to an average depth of just under 200 metres.

On Wednesday, Solaris released results from an additional four holes from drilling at Warintza Central. SLS-26 was drilled on the eastern edge of Warintza Central and was drilled to the northeast, while SLS-24 was drilled to the southeastern limit of Warintza Central and was drilled into an entirely open area due east.

In a June 14 news release, Solaris said it has launched a maiden drilling program at Warintza East, which is located approximately 1.0 kilometre east of Warintza Central, where recent drilling has intersected 1,029 metres of 1,029 metres of 0.73% CuEq, including 420 metres of 0.83% CuEq from surface.

Warintza East is one of the five main targets within the 7.0 kilometre by 5.0-kilometre cluster of porphyry targets defined on the property and has a similar expression as Warintza Central, with overlapping copper and molybdenum soil anomalies associated with an underlying high-conductivity anomaly.

The company has said further processing of the geophysical dataset has revealed a much more extensive, high-conductivity anomaly at the recently identified Yawi target, located 1.5 kilometres east of Warintza East.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at Warintza. Other projects in the Solaris portfolio include the grass roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru.

