Silver Elephant drills 48.9 metres of 1.45 g/t AuEq at El Triunfo

10 hours ago Resource World
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [ELEF-TSX; SILEF-OTC] reported the complete assay results from the first diamond drill program at its 100%-controlled El Triunfo Au-Ag-Zn-Pb (gold-silver-zinc-lead) project in Bolivia.

Drill hole TR007 intercepted 48.9 metres grading 0.42 g/t gold, 35.5 g/t silver, 1.17% zinc and 0.83% lead (1.45 g/t gold equivalent) within 98.9 metres of mineralization grading 1.04 g/t AuEq starting 13.0 metres downhole.

Hole TRE006 returned 36.0 metres of 0.49 g/t gold, 15.46 g/t silver, 0.54% zinc and 0.44% lead (0.97 g/t AuEq), including 14.0 metres of 0.48 g/t gold, 20.23 g/t silver, 0.76% zinc and 0.66% lead (1.16 g/t AuEq).

Danniel Oosterman, vice-president of exploration, stated: “Silver Elephant’s maiden drill program at El Triunfo successfully demonstrates broad continuity of east-west mineralization spanning a minimum 225 metres in strike. It is open beyond 100 metres in depth in both east and west directions. We are off to a great start delineating near-surface, potential bulk-tonnage resources at El Triunfo.”

Mineralization is hosted in altered black shales exhibiting hydrothermal sheeted quartz-carbonate vein sets that are concentrated along the axes of regional anticlinal fold structures.

Based on core angle measurements, true widths range from 54% to 6% of core length.

For the next step, the company will integrate the above results with planned district geological mapping and geophysics such as induced polarization (IP). Commencement of next round of El Triunfo drilling is tentatively scheduled for first half of 2021.


