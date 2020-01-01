Talisker drills 0.5 metres of 995 g/t gold at Bralorne

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-CSE; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported assay results from its continuing drill program at the Bralorne gold project 160 km north of Vancouver, southwest British Columbia.

Latest results confirm structural continuity of the 51, 52, 53, 55, 55 splay, 55HW and 79 vein targets. A total of 25 vein targets were validated (on 10 historical veins) and three new vein discoveries confirmed in the 2020 program, four additional vein targets to be validated by end of 2020. Multiple intercepts confirm the recently discovered, close-to-surface Charlotte Zone.

Drilling also intersected another broad zone of gold mineralization (Knight Zone).

A total of 18,750 metres of the 23,000-metre 2020 program were completed, 6,870 samples are currently at the assay lab. Resource drilling was initiated on Charlotte Zone; planning for 2021 resource program is nearing completion.

Results continue to verify and prioritize the interpreted expansion and continuity of targeted vein corridors. Since initiating drilling in February, 2020, exploration has focused on verification of the continuity of high-grade gold-bearing vein targets developed from historic drift samples and level plans.

Highlights:

SB-2020-019: 995 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (1,196.85-1,197.35 m) within 227.55 g/t gold over 2.25 metres. Hole SB-2020-010 returned 12.75 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (688.80-689.40 m).

SB-2020-017AW1 returned 62.70 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (730.6-731.20 m) and 16.15 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (754.45-754.95 m).

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, said: “We are pleased with today’s results that clearly highlight the high-grade nature of the Bralorne gold project and continue to confirm our geological model, the accuracy of our targeting system and the extensive structural continuity of the veins. Together with the progress we have made validating the historic database we can now implement our planned 2021 resource definition drill program with confidence.”

Results were also received for the Charlotte Zone, an extensive near-surface gold-bearing zone of quartz veining and brecciation. The Charlotte Zone represents broader, lower-grade style of gold mineralization not previously recognized at Bralorne. More drilling is required to determine the potential for near-surface bulk mining potential at Charlotte and other near-surface zones recently identified.

Highlights from the Charlotte zone include hole SB-2020-019 that returned 1.37 g/t gold over 5.05 metrres (185.3-190.35 m), 3.73 g/t gold over 3.10 metres (201.65-204.75 m), and 4.04 g/t gold over 2.3 metres (207.00-209.35 m).

