Silver One drills 1,032 g/t silver over 3.05 metres at Candelaria, Nevada

Silver One Resources Inc. [SVE-TSXV; SLVRF-OTCQB; BRK1-FSE] reported initial results from its continuing reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on its past-producing Candelaria silver project 55 miles south of Hawthorned, Nevada. To date, 9,381 meters of the 15,000-metre proposed program have been drilled in 30 holes. Twenty-five holes were successfully finished, including repeats of five incomplete holes that were abandoned due to technical drilling problems before reaching the target. The holes drilled and the assays of 13 holes received have expanded the down-dip mineralization an additional 250 metres to the north at Mount Diablo and an additional 100 metres to the north-northeast of the Northern Belle pit. Drilling is continuing with the goal of confirming areas of additional mineralization and to acquire material for ongoing metallurgical studies.

Highlights include 1,032 g/t silver and 1.51 g/t gold over 3.05 metres within a 12.2-metre zone averaging 407 g/t silver and 0.55 g/t gold. in drill hole SO-C-20-59.

Drill hole SO-C-20-60 returned 407 g/t silver and 0.5 g/t gold over 6.1 metres within a 9.1-metre zone averaging 295 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold.

Silver One’s President and CEO, Greg Crowe, commented: “Drilling is progressing, and results received to date continue to expand the area of down-dip mineralization to the north of both the Mt. Diablo and Northern Belle pits. The assays of holes 59 and 60 north of Mount Diablo pit, illustrate that higher-grade mineralization persists down dip north of and beyond the historic resource area. The mineralization is also beginning to form coherent clusters that could potentially define mineralized bodies that may be accessible by either an expansion of the open pit or by underground methods. These results confirming the 2020 diamond drill results. One of the drill holes reported 8 metres of 1,129 g/t silver and 1.33 g/t gold within a 27.6-metre interval averaging 350 g/t silver and 0.45 g/t gold in hole SO-C-19-47.

“The next round of holes will focus on testing the continuity of the open pit mineralization along-strike at Mount Diablo, as well as potential for IOCG/skarn targets identified in dump samples outside an historic adit near to the Georgine Pit. Geophysics has been useful in selecting drill targets.”

Silver One can earn a 100%-interest in Candelaria Silver Mine. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria is being investigated.

