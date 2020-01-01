Silver Tiger drills 2.95 metres of 1,941.1 g/t AgEq at El Tigre

Share this article















Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [SLVR-TSXV; SLVTF-OTCQB] reported intersecting 2.95 metres grading 1,941.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) within 9.3 metres grading 638.4 g/t AgEq in drill hole ET-21-203 at the 100%-owned El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico.

This hole was drilled on Section 4875N to test the Footwall zone about 25 metres south along strike from discovery hole ET-20-202. Drill hole ET-21-207 has intersected 1.30 metres grading 2,657.8 g/t AgEq within 4.55 metres grading 810.2 g/t AgEq was collared on Section 4825N to test the Footwall zone about 75 metres to the south along strike from discovery hole ET-20-202.

As previously reported, discovery drill hole ET-20-202 intersected 11.75 metres grading 667.9 g/t AgEq within 22.2 metres grading 381.9 g/t AgEq approximately 12 metres beyond the footwall of the Sooy vein.

Drill hole 202 was drilled to test the down-dip potential of the Sooy vein targeting just under the lowest mine level approximately 150 metres from surface. Hole 202 passed through mine workings on the Sooy vein as it was not deep enough below the workings. The technical team opted to continue drilling beyond the footwall of the Sooy vein and discovered a new style of wide high-grade mineralization in the Flat formation that is not traditional quartz vein ore previously mined at El Tigre.

Drill hole ET-21-203 intersected 2.95 metres grading 1,941.1 g/t AgEq within 9.30 metres of 638.4 g/t AgEq in the Footwall Zone below the Sooy vein.

Drill hole ET-21-207 intersected 1.30 metres grading 2,657.8 g/t AgEq within 4.55 metres of 810.2 g/t AgEq in the Footwall Zone below the Sooy vein.

Glenn Jessome, CEO, stated: “The significance of these two new holes is we have followed and confirmed the new Footwall discovery zone for an initial strike length of 75 metres south of hole ET-21-202. The zone is still very high-grade and it’s in the same physical location in all three holes in the footwall behind the actual Sooy vein. We are starting to see this new zone has a similar strike to the Sooy vein and has some dimension and scale with potentially minable widths and grades.”

To a depth of 150 metres, indicated resources are 661,000 AuEq ounces at 0.77 g/t and inferred resources of 341,000AuEq ounces at 1.59 g/t. Silver Tiger is drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

