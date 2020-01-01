Tajiri Resources drills 2 metres of 62.4 g/t gold at Epeius, Guyana

Share this article















Tajiri Resources Corp. [TAJ-TSXV] reported excellent results from continuing trench sampling at the 100%-optioned Epeius Project in Guyana, South America, where trenching is investigating the on-strike potential of Australian Securities Exchange-listed Troy Resource’s Ltd.’s Goldstar prospect located on the southern boundary of the project.

The high-grade intersection of 2 metres grading 62.4 g/t gold was discovered after extending Trench 001 which, as previously announced, had intersected 1 metre of 16.2 g/t gold in its last metre. The 2 metres of 62.4 g/t is located 10 metres across strike from the 1 metre of 16.2 g/t and between 4 and 6 metres from the eastern end of Trench 001. Thus, over an 11-metre interval the company has delineated 3 metres of high-grade gold mineralization averaging 47 g/t gold. The trench is almost orthogonal to the strike of mineralization and thus reported widths are ~ 90% of true.

Executive Chairman, Dominic O’Sullivan, commented, “This is our third announcement related to ongoing due diligence assessment at Epeius and with each we have advanced from some early auger hits through some “warm-up” trench results to today’s high-grade hit in the space of three months. I am particularly encouraged in the co-incidence of the two highest grade intervals so far encountered by our program with the change in strike of a regional scale known mineralised contact from N-S to NW and its co-incidence in this area with a significant shear zone. In the wider region the preferred strike elongation of gold deposits such as Hicks, Smarts, Goldstar, Ohio creek is NW (~ 310degree). Furthermore, a general alignment of topographic features (small ravines and slope breaks) is highly suggestive that the strike change associated with mineralisation could persist for up to 1,000 metres to the NW the direction in which mineralization lies open.”

