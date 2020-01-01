Tajiri Resources drills 2 metres of 62.4 g/t gold at Epeius, Guyana

23 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Tajiri Resources Corp. [TAJ-TSXV] reported excellent results from continuing trench sampling at the 100%-optioned Epeius Project in Guyana, South America, where trenching is investigating the on-strike potential of Australian Securities Exchange-listed Troy Resource’s Ltd.’s Goldstar prospect located on the southern boundary of the project.

The high-grade intersection of 2 metres grading 62.4 g/t gold was discovered after extending Trench 001 which, as previously announced, had intersected 1 metre of 16.2 g/t gold in its last metre. The 2 metres of 62.4 g/t is located 10 metres across strike from the 1 metre of 16.2 g/t and between 4 and 6 metres from the eastern end of Trench 001. Thus, over an 11-metre interval the company has delineated 3 metres of high-grade gold mineralization averaging 47 g/t gold. The trench is almost orthogonal to the strike of mineralization and thus reported widths are ~ 90% of true.

Executive Chairman, Dominic O’Sullivan, commented, “This is our third announcement related to ongoing due diligence assessment at Epeius and with each we have advanced from some early auger hits through some “warm-up” trench results to today’s high-grade hit in the space of three months. I am particularly encouraged in the co-incidence of the two highest grade intervals so far encountered by our program with the change in strike of a regional scale known mineralised contact from N-S to NW and its co-incidence in this area with a significant shear zone. In the wider region the preferred strike elongation of gold deposits such as Hicks, Smarts, Goldstar, Ohio creek is NW (~ 310degree). Furthermore, a general alignment of topographic features (small ravines and slope breaks) is highly suggestive that the strike change associated with mineralisation could persist for up to 1,000 metres to the NW the direction in which mineralization lies open.”


Share this article

More Stories

Amex Reports Multiple High Grade Gold Drill Results Up to 17.89 g/t Au over 8.40 meters from the HGZ at Perron

2 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold Completes Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Treaty Creek 19.4 Million Ounces of 0.74 gpt AuEq of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 7.9 Million Ounces of 0.79 gpt AuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources

2 hours ago Resource World

Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality

2 hours ago Resource World

NorthWest Copper raising $13 million for B.C. projects

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Newmont to acquire GT Gold in $456 million deal

22 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found drills 46 metres of 24 g/t gold at Queensway, Newfoundland

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Amex Reports Multiple High Grade Gold Drill Results Up to 17.89 g/t Au over 8.40 meters from the HGZ at Perron

2 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold Completes Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Treaty Creek 19.4 Million Ounces of 0.74 gpt AuEq of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 7.9 Million Ounces of 0.79 gpt AuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources

2 hours ago Resource World

Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality

2 hours ago Resource World

NorthWest Copper raising $13 million for B.C. projects

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Newmont to acquire GT Gold in $456 million deal

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.