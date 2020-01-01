Sirios drills 3.26 g/t gold over 31.7 metres at Cheechoo, Quebec

Share this article

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] reported assay results from eight additional diamond drill holes totalling 2.025 metres from the September, 2021, drilling program on the 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Quebec.

The most significant results include 3.46 g/t gold over 31.7 metres, including 6.50 g/t gold over 6.6 metres in hole CH21-279. Hole CH21-280 returned 7.69 g/t gold over 9.9 metres, including 68.84 g/t gold over one metres. Hole CH21-280 returned 6.18 g/t gold over 11.4 metres, including 46.04 g/t gold over one metres. Hole CH-288 returned 7.07 g/t gold over nine metres, including 50.40 g/t gold over 1.1 metres.

Hole CH21-290 returned 3.17 g/t gold over 17.4 metres, including 16.74 g/t gold over 2.9 metres. Hole CH21-290 returned 0.85 g/t gold over 57.7 metres. Hole CH21-289 returned 0.78 g/t gold over 38.5 metres.

Holes No. 270 and 280 again show the continuity of gold mineralization in the area of the northeastern contact between the tonalite and the metasedimentary rocks. The gold zones were already intersected by holes RC-01, RC-02, No. 281 and No. 285 of the 2021 campaign, with intervals assaying up to 2.83 g/t gold over 55 metres and 4.90 g/t gold over 22 metres.

Farther to the west, from the drill holes with assay results announced today, were intersected as expected pluri-metric to deca-metric gold zones with grades varying from 0.4 to 1.8 g/t gold, including metric to pluri-metric zones with grades from 3 up to 50 g/t gold.

These new diamond drilling results again confirm the continuity of gold mineralization in the area of the conceptual pit defined in the 2020 mineral resource estimate. This drilling data will be used in the preparation of the next mineral resource estimate for the Cheechoo project, scheduled to be completed this year and which is expected to include the conversion of a significant amount of inferred resources to indicated resources. The summer 2021 drilling program included 30 NQ-size drill holes and two reverse circulation holes totalling 6,789 metres. There are still six drill holes with pending assay results.

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO, stated, “Once again, I am very pleased with the results of this new round of drilling which confirms our interpretation and assessment of the potential of the Cheechoo gold deposit. We continue to move forward towards our goal of developing a new mineral resource estimate, followed by a PEA.”

The Cheechoo gold property is less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project estimated an inferred resource of 2 million ounces of gold contained in 93 million tonnes of rock averaging 0.65 g/t gold, with significant potential to increase this resource.

