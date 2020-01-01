Aguila Copper samples 26.20% copper at Lida project, Nevada

Share this article

Aguila Copper Corp. [AGL-TSXV; AGLAF-OTCQB; AGP-FSE], formerly Aguila American Gold Limited, reported assay results from the first surface mapping and sampling program at the company’s 100%-owned Lida copper-silver project. Results verify widespread high-grade copper mineralization consisting of malachite, azurite and chrysocolla mapped at surface, along with high-grade silver mineralization associated with fault structures and hydrothermal breccia pipes.

Lida lies in south-central Esmeralda County within the richly gold and copper endowed Walker Lane mineral belt. The project is secured by 33 granted BLM lode mining claims covering a total of 2.75 km2 and is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing existing access.

Aguila geologists located more than 100 exploration pits, shafts, trenches and small workings (locally known as “dog holes”) over an approximate 2 km by 1.5-km area. More than 50 pits and past workings were sampled, photographed and the exposed bedrock mapped. A total of 57 samples comprising dump and pit material were sent for assay to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada.

Copper ranged from 26.20% copper to 12 parts per million copper averaging 1.80% copper. Twenty samples exceeded 1% copper including 14 that exceeded 2% copper. Silver ranged from 436 g/t to 0.03 g/t silver, averaging 11.8 g/t silver. Twelve samples exceeded 5 g/t silver including four that exceeded 20 g/t. The highest silver value is associated with breccia and vein textures and the only sulphur assay above 2%, suggesting a positive association with preserved (unweathered) sulphide minerals.

The project is prospective for both porphyry and skarn style of mineralization, economic examples of which are known from the region. Geophysics is now planned as a precursor to drilling.

“The Lida project is continuing to develop as an excellent drill target for 2022, and the assay results from the initial field sampling are very promising,” said Mark Saxon, CEO. “The combination of widespread copper mineralization on the surface and a coincident undrilled high chargeability, low resistivity IP anomaly makes Lida a very promising target. High-grade silver in veins was an unexpected surprise, and we are looking forward to see what the upcoming field season can deliver.”

Aguila Copper is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. Aguila is focused on the Sherridon project in Manitoba, the Lida project in Nevada, and the Cora project in Arizona.

Share this article