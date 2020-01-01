Skeena drills 56.34 metres of 5.29 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

10 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Skeena Resources Ltd. [SKE-TSXV; SKREF-OTCQX] reported additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Eskay Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused on resource category conversions for the prefeasibility study (PFS) on open-pit constrained resources, is continuing with 11 drill rigs currently active. Reference images are presented on the company’s website.

Eskay Creek Phase 1 infill drilling

22 Zone Highlights

2.17 g/t gold, 234 g/t silver (5.29 g/t gold equivalent AuEq) over 56.34 metres (SK-20-379);

2.10 g/t gold, 183 g/t silver (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 52.03 metres (SK-20-383);

1.71 g/t gold, 127 g/t silver (3.41 g/t AuEq) over 55.34 metres (SK-20-382);

21C Zone Highlights

9.51 g/t gold, 644 g/t silver (18.10 g/t AuEq) over 10.24 metres (SK-20-334);

2.68 g/t gold, 595 g/t silver (10.61 g/t AuEq) over 11.50 metres (SK-20-357);

21.24 g/t gold, 726 g/t silver (30.92 g/t AuEq) over 7.43 metres (SK-20-366).

True widths range from 70 to 100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C zones. 22 Zone Phase I infill continues to confirm modelled mineralization

The company is on schedule to complete the program in December, 2020. One drill rig is performing a 5,000-metre resource expansion program at the Snip Project. At present, 81 drill holes are awaiting analytical results.


Share this article

More Stories

Midas Gold dissident pushes for move to U.S.

10 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman drills 8.1 metres of 68.7 g/t gold at Moosehead

11 hours ago Resource World

Brixton advances ahead of silver-cobalt drilling

11 hours ago Resource World

Kutcho Copper starts feasibility study at B.C. project

1 day ago Resource World

Integra advances on Idaho gold-silver news

1 day ago Resource World

Fission set for Triple R uranium feasibility study

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Midas Gold dissident pushes for move to U.S.

10 hours ago Resource World

Skeena drills 56.34 metres of 5.29 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

10 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman drills 8.1 metres of 68.7 g/t gold at Moosehead

11 hours ago Resource World

Brixton advances ahead of silver-cobalt drilling

11 hours ago Resource World

Kutcho Copper starts feasibility study at B.C. project

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.