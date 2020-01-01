Skeena drills 56.34 metres of 5.29 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

Share this article















Skeena Resources Ltd. [SKE-TSXV; SKREF-OTCQX] reported additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Eskay Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused on resource category conversions for the prefeasibility study (PFS) on open-pit constrained resources, is continuing with 11 drill rigs currently active. Reference images are presented on the company’s website.

Eskay Creek Phase 1 infill drilling

22 Zone Highlights

2.17 g/t gold, 234 g/t silver (5.29 g/t gold equivalent AuEq) over 56.34 metres (SK-20-379);

2.10 g/t gold, 183 g/t silver (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 52.03 metres (SK-20-383);

1.71 g/t gold, 127 g/t silver (3.41 g/t AuEq) over 55.34 metres (SK-20-382);

21C Zone Highlights

9.51 g/t gold, 644 g/t silver (18.10 g/t AuEq) over 10.24 metres (SK-20-334);

2.68 g/t gold, 595 g/t silver (10.61 g/t AuEq) over 11.50 metres (SK-20-357);

21.24 g/t gold, 726 g/t silver (30.92 g/t AuEq) over 7.43 metres (SK-20-366).

True widths range from 70 to 100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C zones. 22 Zone Phase I infill continues to confirm modelled mineralization

The company is on schedule to complete the program in December, 2020. One drill rig is performing a 5,000-metre resource expansion program at the Snip Project. At present, 81 drill holes are awaiting analytical results.

