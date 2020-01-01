Sokoman drills 8.1 metres of 68.7 g/t gold at Moosehead

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reports that continuing drilling at the 100%-owned Moosehead Project in Newfoundland has returned high-grade gold in a near-surface, newly recognized splay off of the main eastern trend.

Drill holes MH-20-115 and MH-20-116 were collared to the south of discovery hole MH-18-01, as part of the company’s 10,000-metre phase six program.

Rush assay results (metallics) from MH-20-115 returned two intersections as follows:

Upper interval of 47.20 g/t gold over 4.60 metres from 64 metres downhole.

Lower interval of 68.70 g/t gold over 8.10 metres from 111.20 metres downhole.

Rush assays for MH-20-116, located 10 metres further south of MH-20-115, also intersected two zones, including an upper interval of 11.85 g/t gold over 1.80 metres from 54.50 metres downhole, and a lower interval of 2.94 g/t gold over 4.30 metres, including 7.57 g/t gold over 1.25 metres, from 183.80 metres downhole.

Tim Froude, President and CEO, said: “The drill results continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the gold mineralization at the Moosehead Project. They also reinforce the importance of tighter drill hole spacing in these Fosterville-style gold systems which provide key insights into high-grade gold variability and orientation. The phase six program is continuing with one drill due to limited equipment availability given the high level of exploration in the province. As a result, we will be testing high-priority targets defined by till and magnetic surveys while we wait for all the pending assay results. We expect the drilling to continue into 2021, since several targets require winter conditions to allow access and we are also applying for permits for ice-based drilling in the winter.”

The Moosehead gold project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland on the same structural trend as the advanced Valentine Lake Project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project. Refer to company press release for more details.

