Sokoman targets new gold find at Moosehead

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] said Friday February 12 that it is mobilizing a second diamond drill rig at its Moosehead gold project in central Newfoundland and will immediately begin testing high-priority targets that lie outside the known mineralized zones. Drill pads are currently being prepared to facilitate these holes.

The 100%-owned high-grade, low-sulfidation-style Moosehead Gold Project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland and on the same structural trend as Marathon Gold Corp.’s [MOZ-TSX, OTC-MGDPF] Valentine Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp.’s [NFG-TSXV] Queensway Project.

New Found is conducting a 200,000-metre drill program at Queensway which it is planning to expand by deploying eight drill rigs in the first quarter of 2021, up from the current four.

Both the Queensway and Moosehead projects are targeting high-grade, turbidite-hosted, Fosterville-type gold mineralization.

Sokoman is in the midst of a 20,000-metre drill program utilizing two rigs. Approximately 8,500 metres has been drilled in 35 holes in the current phase which is expected to extend into the summer months after the spring break-up period.

Mineralization has been defined over a 500-metre strike length and a 200-metre vertical height and remains open with high-grade drill results, including 5.10 metres of 124.20 g/t gold and 4.8 metres of 33.59 g/t gold.

In a press release on Friday, Sokoman said the first area to be tested is located 200 metres east of the main Eastern Trend and is situated within Till Anomaly B. The target is highlighted by a coincident magnetic and soil/till anomaly with historical soil values ranging from 5 ppb gold to a maximum of 325 ppb gold, and the highest gold grain count of 139 grains, including 123 pristine grains.

Pristine grains are considered to be less than 200 metres from the source area. A total of five holes has been proposed for this area, of which three are first-priority and two are conditional on results. Other targets are being prioritized and will be discussed in detail in future news releases.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman said: “Our goal now at Moosehead is to achieve two very important things: extend the known zones, and potentially make a new discovery on this highly prospective property. We expect to drill up to 5,000 metres with Rig 2, testing upwards of 10 more discreet targets across the property.”

