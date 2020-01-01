St-Georges bulk samples 2.92% nickel at Manicouagan project, Quebec

Share this article

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. [SX-CSE; SXOOF-OTCQB; 85G1-FSE] provided a status update on the 100%-optioned Manicouagan project located on the Quebec north shore 350 km northwest of Baie-Comeau. Representative samples obtained from the approximately one-tonne bulk sample, collected in the fall of 2021 returned nickel grades between 2.36% and 2.92% and Palladium grades between 1.4 and 9.5 g/t.

The company is in the process of finalizing a report for its 2021 Manicouagan exploration activities. Once the report is completed, the company should be able to release additional results and additional comments. Assay results are considerably behind schedule and the report will necessarily have incomplete results for the drilling program.

The company is continuing with the logging of historic core recovered from the 2006-2008 drilling programs. This work will allow for constructing of a three-dimensional model based on surface and drilling results and preparing for the next phase of drilling later this year.

The exploration team collected approximately one tonne of high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE massive sulphide material from surface at the Bob Showing last fall. The showing is located near the center of the Manicouagan project area. The geologist team obtained this material from blasting and channel cuts to provide a metallurgical bulk sample. This bulk sample will test the recovery of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium.

Four representative samples weighing from 1.51 to 5.82 kg totaling 13.65 kg from the Bob Showing were collected. For example, sample D591736 (5.82 kg) returned 3.60 ppm platinum, 5.009 ppm palladium, 0.14 ppm osmium, 0.82 ppm ruthenium, 0.27 ppn iridium and 1.10 rhodium.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling.

The company explores for nickel and PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec’s North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project.

