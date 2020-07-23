Standard Uranium drilling uranium targets at flagship Davidson River Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article















Standard Uranium Ltd. [STND-TSXV; 9SU-FSE] announced that the Phase 1, 2020 summer diamond drilling program at its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Uranium Project has begun. The project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, and covers the inferred trend that hosts Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit, in an area lying 25km to 30km to the west of those deposits.

Jon Bey, President, CEO and Chairman, commented: “It is amazing to see the drills turning on our Davidson River Project. We are fortunate to have the Aggressive Drilling team working with us on this project. Their experience in this region and geology is second to none. The weather conditions for drilling are perfect right now and we anticipate we could complete up to 100m of drilling per day.”

Approximately 5,000 metres of drilling is planned 15-17 drill holes. The drilling is testing a uranium fertile corridor to confirm uranium mineralization on the property testing offsets and flexures in wide conductive corridor with fence drilling. Drilling will be conducted in regular intervals to vector along the conductors searching for: radioactivity, alteration, structure and graphite- and sulphide- rich shear zones.

