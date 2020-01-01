Standard Uranium samples high-grade uranium at Gunnar

Share this article















Standard Uranium Ltd. [STND-TSXV; 9SU-FSE] announced that off-scale uranium mineralization has been sampled at surface from historical uranium prospects at its 15,770-hectare, 100%-owned, Gunnar Uranium Project. The project is located at the northwest edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City.

Geologists have thus far visited the two main exploration targets on the project, the JSW1 prospect, re-named the Java Target, and the historical Stewart Island Deposit, re-named the Skye Target.

In addition, a previously un-documented strongly radioactive occurrence has been located near two historically documented prospects, and the area has been collectively named the Haven Target. These three target areas will have a high priority, given the historically observed radioactivity at surface hosted in Athabasca Supergroup sandstones, and their proximity to nearby targets at the unconformity and within the basement rocks.

The Java Target at the north-west end of Johnston Island encompasses the historical JNW-1 prospect and the unconformity-related uranium target to the north The JNW-1 prospect was channel sampled in 1977 by SMDC with results of 0.43% U 3 O 8 over 4.2 metres at surface. Individual grab samples were as high as 12.4% U 3 O 8 .

Standard Uranium geologists recently re-located and sampled the historical JNW-1 prospect and defined a surface radioactivity trend that is 30-metres long and between 2 and 8 metres wide. In total, 14 samples have been collected, some of which host off-scale uranium mineralization (herein defined as >65,000 CPS with a hand-held RS-125 Spectrometer).

Neil McCallum, P.Geol, VP Exploration, said, “The current results from the Gunnar Project are incredibly encouraging and exceeded our expectations. We are currently planning a follow-up site visit in October and are starting the process of organizing a proposal to drill-test this winter season.”

